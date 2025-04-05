An April Shower of South Shore Events: Local Things To Do April 5-13

Saturday, April 5
2025 Trout Unlimited Fly-Casting Clinics
The Long Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be conducting two clinics on “Basic Fly Casting,” at Connetquot State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Participants 16 years and older are open to register. Rain or Shine. Equipment will be provided. No registration fee. For more information, call (631) 581-1005.
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute
Lamar Peters is New York’s top Elvis tribute artist, and he’ll be serenading audiences at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore at 8 p.m. Having been the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square and placing in the top 3 in the Ultimate Elvis Presley tribute contest, Lamar Peters is an exceptional performer. Admission: $55. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.
Sunday, April 6
Live Music at Islip Public Library
Enjoy an eclectic mix of nostalgic and current music as the Sympatico Ensemble performs at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 7-8 p.m. Tunes made famous by Burt Bacharach, Sergio Mendes, Etta James and more will be in the setlist. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.
Friday, April 11
Spring Drive-in Movie: “Peter Rabbit”
Hop on over to the Town of Islip’s Spring drive-in movie at Byron Lake Park, 76 Bayview Drive, Oakdale, at 7:45 p.m. Catch a viewing of the film Peter Rabbit (rated PG) on the big screen, from the comfort of your car! Gates open at 6 p.m. Don’t miss this egg-cellent opportunity to spring into the season with a family-friendly movie under the stars! Non-perishable food donations will be collected. This event is FREE to attend; first come, first serve. For details, visit islipny.gov.
Saturday, April 12
The Robert Cray Band at Patchogue Theatre
The legendary and multiple Grammy award winning Robert Cray performs for one night only at Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Patchogue Theatre is located at 71 East Main Street. For more information, visit www.patchougetheatre.com or call 631-207-1313.
Sunday, April 13
BBP Heritage Association Historian Lecture
The Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association will host a lecture at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point from 2-4 p.m. Local musician and composer JK Hodge will share a talk titled The Deep Roots of Music on Long Island. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.
Ongoing Events
Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7)
Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.
