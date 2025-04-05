An April Shower of South Shore Events: Local Things To Do April 5-13

Sunday, April 13

BBP Heritage Association Historian Lecture

The Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association will host a lecture at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point from 2-4 p.m. Local musician and composer JK Hodge will share a talk titled The Deep Roots of Music on Long Island. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.

Ongoing Events

Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.

Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7)

Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.

Refer to our most recent edition of Great South Bay News for more upcoming events in the South Shore Long Island.

Have a public event you wish to promote? Submit it for consideration, with no fee charged, by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.