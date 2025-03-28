April, Come She Will: What to Do on South Shore Long Island This Week, March 28-April 4, 2025

Wednesday, April 2

Brightwaters Historical Society Lecture: Shipwreck of Hopes

The Brightwaters Historical Society invites you to a lecture at Wohseepee Park Cabin, North Windsor Avenue, Brightwaters at 7 p.m. Join Angela Reich, Ph.D, Fire Island Lighthouse docent and author of Shipwreck of Hopes. Her historical novel, based on the 1850 wreck of the Elizabeth, focuses on the heroic rescue efforts of the Fire Island Lighthouse and our local South Shore residents! This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit brightwatershistory.org.

Friday, April 4

Wining About Art: Patchogue Arts Council

The Patchogue Arts Council invites you to an evening filled with a curated selection of wines paired with a special lecture by Professor John Cino at 20 Terry Street, Suite 116, Patchogue at 7 p.m. Focusing on art from Sicily, the unique and rich history and culture shines through in the art. For more information visit patchoguearts.org.

Ongoing Events

Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville at CMPAC: Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful; Welcome to Margaritaville, an island paradise musical experience featuring your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! This new musical will be on the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from March 29-April 12. Rated PG-13. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/escapetomargaritaville.

