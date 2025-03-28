April, Come She Will: What to Do on South Shore Long Island This Week, March 28-April 4, 2025

The month of April comes at last, but there is one more weekend left to the month of March before she arrives. There is plenty to do in the Great South Bay neighborhood before the old month is finished and the new one begins. Enjoy!
Friday, March 28
Psychic Night at GSB Brewery of Lindenhurst
Great South Bay Brewery of Lindenhurst, 353 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst welcomes Long Island Psychic Medium Brenda Lee for an evening of 1-on-1 private readings, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ticket price includes a reading and your choice of entree. Beverages will be available for purchase. Admission: $50. For details, call (516) 444-1975.
Friday, March 28
Hank Azaria & the EZ Street Band at Patchogue Theatre
is a labor of love for Azaria, a lifelong Springsteen fan. Catch this electric live music at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. Admission: ~$40-$70. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.
Saturday, March 29
2025 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd, traveling to South Wellwood Avenue/ Gates Avenue Intersection, 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshals Joseph & Marguerite Danaher will lead the way! For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.
Saturday, March 29
Gaelic Storm at Patchogue Theatre
Experience the multi-national Celtic juggernaut; Gaelic Storm live at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. After two decades and over 2,000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with. Admission: ~$46-$76. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.
Sunday, March 30
Mini Marine Biologist Workshop: Mini vs. Mighty
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County will be hosting a Mini-Marine Biologist Program at The Sport Fishing Education Center, Cedar Beach Marina, Babylon, from 10-11:30 a.m. This program will focus on investigating the largest and tiniest things in the ocean, exploring how they interact! Attendees will learn fun facts about the environment while making a craft to take home. Recommended for children ages 3-5, with a guardian. To register for this exciting program, visit seaexplorersmarinecamp.com.
Tuesday, April 1
Fashion Talk: Coco Chanel at Islip Public Library
Join fashion historian and Town of Islip patron, Frida McKeon for a presentation about Coco Chanel at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 7-8 p.m. She will trace Coco Chanel’s origins that inspired the understated elegance. With images from museum collections and interesting stories, attendees will gain a deeper perspective. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 2
Brightwaters Historical Society Lecture: Shipwreck of Hopes
The Brightwaters Historical Society invites you to a lecture at Wohseepee Park Cabin, North Windsor Avenue, Brightwaters at 7 p.m. Join Angela Reich, Ph.D, Fire Island Lighthouse docent and author of Shipwreck of Hopes. Her historical novel, based on the 1850 wreck of the Elizabeth, focuses on the heroic rescue efforts of the Fire Island Lighthouse and our local South Shore residents! This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit brightwatershistory.org.
Friday, April 4
Wining About Art: Patchogue Arts Council
The Patchogue Arts Council invites you to an evening filled with a curated selection of wines paired with a special lecture by Professor John Cino at 20 Terry Street, Suite 116, Patchogue at 7 p.m. Focusing on art from Sicily, the unique and rich history and culture shines through in the art. For more information visit patchoguearts.org.
Ongoing Events
Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville at CMPAC: Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful; Welcome to Margaritaville, an island paradise musical experience featuring your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! This new musical will be on the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from March 29-April 12. Rated PG-13. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/escapetomargaritaville.
Refer to our most recent edition of Great South Bay News for more upcoming events in the South Shore Long Island.
Have a public event you wish to promote? Submit it for consideration, with no fee charged, by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.