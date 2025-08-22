August After the Storm: Things to Do This Week on Fire Island and the Great South Bay Area

Due to weather events this week, the Steve Einig Sandpaper Run has been relocated to the Ocean Beach Ball Field.

Weekend of August 23-24

Long Island Maritime Seafood Festival

The iconic Maritime Seafood Festival returns to the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, over the weekend of August 23. Indulge in delectable seafood creations from exceptional local restaurants, sip on indulgent craft beers and cocktails, and enjoy live entertainment—all with the backdrop of the shimmering Great South Bay. Admission: $10 per person. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Saturday, August 23

Village of Babylon Annual Snapper Derby

Calling all kids! Join a cherished village tradition at the Annual Snapper Derby! Children ages 4-12 can take part in the exciting event at the Babylon Village dock, located at 494 Fire Island Avenue, Babylon. Kids will receive free bait; just bring your fishing rod to participate! Weigh-in starts at noon, enjoy hot dogs, and try your luck at winning fantastic prizes. This event is FREE, open to everyone, and no registration is needed. For more information, email bvsnapper@gmail.com.

Saturday, August 23

Steve Einig Sandpiper Race

The 2025 Steve Einig Sandpiper Race at 1 p.m. Children ages 4 to 14 years are welcome to participate and try their luck at coming in first! Entry fee: $20, includes T-shirt and participation medal. Pre-register at the Village Office to secure your spot! You won’t want to miss this fun, community event! This event has been relocated to the Ocean Beach Village Ball Field.

Sunday, August 24

Shakespeare in the Park

The Islip Arts Council will host a summer series of Shakespeare performances, with a showing of Much Ado About Nothing at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Great River, at 2 p.m. The Studio Theater Long Island Troupe will share their talents with audiences for FREE. Bring a snack and a lawn chair for a fun time!

Tuesday, August 26

Cooking with Naela’s Organics

Join Naela from Naela’s Organics at the Islip Public Library, located at 71 Monell Avenue, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as she showcases how to make some signature dishes. Watch in amazement as she demonstrates how to make beef and veggie fatayer with sautéed onions, baba ghanoush, and roasted eggplant! This will be followed by a Middle Eastern salad and Umm Ali (an Egyptian bread pudding) for dessert.

Thursday, August 28

Ocean Beach Comedy Night

Ocean Beach Recreation is proud to present a night of comedy at the Community House, located at 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 7 to 10 p.m. Come spend the night laughing as Robby Hoffman enchants the crowd with top-tier humor. Tickets are limited, so reserve your spot soon! For premium tickets including a VIP table, drinks, appetizers, and a post-event meet & greet, contact chrisbrahe23@gmail.com.

Weekend of August 29

A Tribute to Robert Levine

In celebration of FIN columnist Robert Levine’s 70th anniversary in the community of Cherry Grove, the Arts Project of Cherry Grove presents a weekend of special events. Parker Sargent’s acclaimed documentary Roseland: The Ballad of Bob Levine will be screened on Friday, August 29, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 30, at 1 p.m., at the Cherry Grove Community House Theater. An exhibition of memorabilia will also be on display to commemorate the event. A celebratory luncheon will follow on Sunday, August 31, at Heaven N Earth, from 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, August 30

Fire Island Sand Castle Competition

A competition of sand castles! Visit the beach at Robbins Rest, Fire Island, to participate in a sand castle-making competition from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Renaissance Architecture; build anything from the Florentine Duomo, St. Peter’s Basilica, or anything with such style! Castles are judged based on detail and creativity—use your plot of beach to build anything! Drinks and water will be available.

Saturday, August 30

Comedy Show at Le Dock

Join friends for a night of comedy headlined by Saltaires’ own Deborah Sklar. Proceeds of ticket sales to go towards Alzheimer’s Awareness. At Le Dock in Fair Harbor, from 9-11 p.m. $30 at the door.

Find more events in our most recent Fire Island News. Submit you non-commercial event for consideration at no charge to: events.fireislandnews.com.