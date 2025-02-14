Events This Week Include Pet Love Matches, Romantic Walks, and Nostalgic Music

Saturday, February 15
NY History Month: House and Garden Tour
The New York Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation celebrates New York History Month with an informative tour of the Bayard Cutting Estate and Garden! Visit the estate at 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $15/person. To make a reservation, call (631) 581-1002.
Saturday, February 15
Dog Adoption Event: Paws, Pours & Perfect Matches
Fall in love with your new favorite wine & furry valentine from Babylon Animal Shelter at this Valentine’s Day-themed adoption event, hosted at Village Vines, 35 John Street, Babylon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This adorable event is perfect for the animal lover in your life. Stop by and meet your new best friend, giving them a second chance at life. For details, visit @babylonanimalshelter on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturday, February 15
World Record Challenge at Islip Public Library
Make history in 2025, and bring your little one (grades 3-5) to The Islip Public Library,71 Monell Avenue from 11-11:45 a.m. for a World Record themed program. Put your skills to the test, while trying to break various Guiness World Records for kids. For more information, call the front desk at (631) 581-5933.
Saturday, February 15
LI Authors Group “Author Saturdays”
Visit the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 1 p.m. for a book talk & signing! This month’s author, Caryn McGill will be talking about her book, Regrets. Free books will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit isliparts.org.
Sunday, February 16
2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Queensound
The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine music at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.
Sunday, February 16
NY History Month: Historic Clubhouse Tours and Historic Letter Lecture
The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation celebrates New York History Month with afternoon events at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 1-3 p.m. Learn the history of the tavern & high society club which shaped the Preserve into what it is today! Registration is required for this event. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/events.
Sunday, February 16
The Beach Boys Tribute Band
Spend the afternoon at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue, Bohemia as Endless Summer, a tribute band, plays the popular tunes of The Beach Boys from 2-3:30 p.m. Listen to familiar favorites like “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls” while escaping the cold! No registration required. For more information, call (631) 567-5079.
Tuesday, February 18
The Gettysburg Experience: History and Highlights at BSBW Library
Join librarian Jim Ward at the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Road, Brightwaters at 7 p.m. for a lecture about the history of this famous Civil War Battle. Attendees will learn tips for traveling to Gettysburg this year for its 160th anniversary, including an overview of the battlefield and town and the best places to stay and eat! For more details, visit bsbwlibrary.org.
Friday, February 21
Winter Bird Walk
Winter on the beach is one of the best birding times of the year! Visit Robert Moses State Park, Field 2 from 10 a.m. to noon for a winter bird walk! Dress for the weather, as attendees will be walking on sand. Binoculars are recommended. Admission: $4/person. Register online at eventbrite.com/o/nys-parks-long-island-environmental-education.
Ongoing for Kids
Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Have a public event you wish to share? Submit it for consideration, free of charge, at events.fireislandnews.com