Events This Week Include Pet Love Matches, Romantic Walks, and Nostalgic Music

There is plenty to do with family and loved ones on South Shore Long Island over Valentine’s Day through Presidents’ Week.

Saturday, February 15

NY History Month: House and Garden Tour

The New York Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation celebrates New York History Month with an informative tour of the Bayard Cutting Estate and Garden! Visit the estate at 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $15/person. To make a reservation, call (631) 581-1002.

Saturday, February 15

Dog Adoption Event: Paws, Pours & Perfect Matches

Fall in love with your new favorite wine & furry valentine from Babylon Animal Shelter at this Valentine’s Day-themed adoption event, hosted at Village Vines, 35 John Street, Babylon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This adorable event is perfect for the animal lover in your life. Stop by and meet your new best friend, giving them a second chance at life. For details, visit @babylonanimalshelter on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturday, February 15

World Record Challenge at Islip Public Library

Make history in 2025, and bring your little one (grades 3-5) to The Islip Public Library,71 Monell Avenue from 11-11:45 a.m. for a World Record themed program. Put your skills to the test, while trying to break various Guiness World Records for kids. For more information, call the front desk at (631) 581-5933.

Saturday, February 15

LI Authors Group “Author Saturdays”

Visit the Islip Arts Council Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 1 p.m. for a book talk & signing! This month’s author, Caryn McGill will be talking about her book, Regrets. Free books will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Sunday, February 16

2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Queensound

The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine music at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.