From September to October: Things to Do Around the Great South Bay as Autumn Transitions

Friday, September 26

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, welcomes The Dave Matthews Tribute Band for a time machine to a funky tea party in the 90s, at 8 p.m. Dedicated to recreating that moment in musical history, DMTB has been honing its craft for over 20 years. The attention to detail, love for the music, and sense of community create an ethereal atmosphere to join in. Visit boultoncenter.org for tickets.

Friday, September 26

Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of The Jungle Book (PG). This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, September 27

S.T.O.P and Shred Day in Babylon

Clean out the garage, attic, and closets; bring those old paint cans, pesticides, motor oil, and other items to the Village of Babylon Highway and Maintenance, Carlston Place, from 9 a.m. to noon for proper disposal. From 1-4 p.m., those unwanted newspapers, old documents, and statements can be securely and properly shredded as the Shred program continues into the afternoon. It’s a great day to reduce pollution and dispose of unwanted items properly!

Saturday, September 27

Hispanic Herritage Month

Celebrate the the vibrant cultures of Latin America right here in Patchogue. Enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, dancing, art, food and community. This family-friendly festival is a wonderful way to honor and experience the rich traditions that make up Hispanic heritage. Hosted by the Patchogue Arts Council and the Patchogue-Medford Library from 12 noon-4 p.m. on Terry Street.

Sunday, September 28

My Camera and Eye… A Creative Journey

The Village of Babylon Historical Society invites you to a talk at 117 West Main Street, Babylon, from 2-4 p.m., as Holly Gordon speaks on her personal experiences. Gordon is an artist who believes in engaging in important social issues and blazing creative trails. She’ll share photos and stories from her own journey from a five-year-old Brownie with a camera to an art teacher and member of the Islip Arts Council. This event is FREE to attend and open to the public.