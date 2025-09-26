From September to October: Things to Do Around the Great South Bay as Autumn Transitions

Friday, September 26
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, welcomes The Dave Matthews Tribute Band for a time machine to a funky tea party in the 90s, at 8 p.m. Dedicated to recreating that moment in musical history, DMTB has been honing its craft for over 20 years. The attention to detail, love for the music, and sense of community create an ethereal atmosphere to join in. Visit boultoncenter.org for tickets.
Friday, September 26
Ocean Beach Movie Night
The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of The Jungle Book (PG). This event is FREE to attend.
Saturday, September 27
S.T.O.P and Shred Day in Babylon
Clean out the garage, attic, and closets; bring those old paint cans, pesticides, motor oil, and other items to the Village of Babylon Highway and Maintenance, Carlston Place, from 9 a.m. to noon for proper disposal. From 1-4 p.m., those unwanted newspapers, old documents, and statements can be securely and properly shredded as the Shred program continues into the afternoon. It’s a great day to reduce pollution and dispose of unwanted items properly!
Saturday, September 27
Hispanic Herritage Month
Celebrate the the vibrant cultures of Latin America right here in Patchogue. Enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, dancing, art, food and community. This family-friendly festival is a wonderful way to honor and experience the rich traditions that make up Hispanic heritage. Hosted by the Patchogue Arts Council and the Patchogue-Medford Library from 12 noon-4 p.m. on Terry Street.
Sunday, September 28
My Camera and Eye… A Creative Journey
The Village of Babylon Historical Society invites you to a talk at 117 West Main Street, Babylon, from 2-4 p.m., as Holly Gordon speaks on her personal experiences. Gordon is an artist who believes in engaging in important social issues and blazing creative trails. She’ll share photos and stories from her own journey from a five-year-old Brownie with a camera to an art teacher and member of the Islip Arts Council. This event is FREE to attend and open to the public.
Thursday, October 2
Michael W. Smith: Live in Concert
Three-time Grammy winner Michael W. Smith will be performing live at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, at 8 p.m. Experience the Beyond The Far Horizon Tour from the man who is more than just a songwriter, but also a Gospel Music Hall of Famer! For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.
Thursday, October 2
Conclave: A Conversation about Certainty
Crossing party lines – Braver Angels Long Island Alliance present a FREE film-discussion program inspired by the film Conclave on October 2, at 7 p.m. We’ll view a few scenes together and open a dialogue on how the story speaks to our polarized times. We’ll be joined by a couple of special guests to deepen the conversation, one of whom is Vicki Toale; Catholic Sister and Former Professor of Theology & Religious Studies at Molloy University. Conclave follows the election of a new pope amid secrecy, politics, and moral complexity. At its heart, it is the journey of a leader who wrestles with faith, doubt, identity, and duty. The story challenges assumptions from across the spectrum, offering both moments of comfort and moments of discomfort. Please watch the full movie ahead of time (available on Amazon Prime) so you’ll be ready to dive in. See more details and RSVP with Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore, 28 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, New York 11706.
Ongoing…
The Wizard of Oz at Argyle Theatre
We’re off to see the wizard at The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, as an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage! Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale will transport you and your little ones somewhere over the rainbow. Performances run from September 26 to October 26! For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/the-wizard-of-oz.
Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at CMPAC
Witness the exquisite show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, on the main stage at CMPAC, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from September 27 to October 19. The inspiring tale about a girl who became King, with a stirring book by Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath, this show is a phenomenon filled with songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Snag your tickets now at cmpac.com.
Sister Act at the Argyle Theater
Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running through October 26! The curtain rises at 7 p.m. on opening night. Times on other dates vary. Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.
Find more events in our September edition of Great South Bay News. Submit your non-commercial event to us for publication at no charge here: events.fireislandnews.com