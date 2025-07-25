July Closes with Soul: Where to Go and What to Do This Week

Live musicians and street performers make it happen with the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

This Weekend through July 27

Great South Bay Music Festival

Great South Bay Music Festival

for another stellar year! The longest-running and largest music, art, and cultural event on Long Island features over 55 performers on four stages, as well as handmade arts & crafts, delicious eats, and more! Tickets can be purchased online at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

July 27

“The Place Where You Belong” Opening Reception

Architects and urbanists Francis Aguillard and Davis Owen launch ‘The Place Where You Belong,’ an open-air exhibition that posits several first possibilities for the public realm in Fire Island Pines. Sponsored by The Architectural League of New York and the New York State Council on the Arts. The debut event invites island residents, visitors, and the broader LGBTQ+ community to an afternoon of music, drinks, and collective imagination about what can be in Fire Island Pines. Refreshment will be served at the opening reception from 2-5 p.m. of Sunday, July 27. The exhibition remains on display through August 9, from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Friday, July 25

Ocean Beach Movie Night: A Minecraft Movie (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of A Minecraft Movie (PG) and enjoy snacks with your friends! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, July 26

Ocean Beach Kids Art Show

Calling all young artists! Submit your creations for the Ocean Beach Art Show, held in the middle of town between Flair House & Sandbar by Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Applications can be found at the OB Historical Society and the Village Office. Artwork and handicrafts may be displayed and/or offered for sale, provided a child created them. Rain date: Sunday, July 27. For questions, contact pameb7@gmail.com.

Saturday, July 26

Fire Island Pines FD BBQ

The Fire Island Pines Fire Department will host their annual summer barbecue at the Fire Island Pines Firehouse, 34 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy free hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks, and beer while listening to music from DJ Mike Borowski. In the meantime, you can purchase limited-edition T-shirts at the firehouse. This event is FREE to attend! For more information, visit fippoa.org.

Friday, August 1

Ocean Beach Movie Night: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) and enjoy snacks with your friends! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, July 26

Ocean Beach Comedy Night

Ocean Beach Recreation is proud to present a night of comedy at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 7-10 p.m. Come spend the night laughing, as comedian Lucas Zelnick enamors the crowd with his comedy. Tickets are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot! For details, visit villageofoceanbeach.org.

Tuesday, July 29

Alive by the Bay

Alive by the Bay, the infamous summertime street festival, is back with a spectacular lineup. Visit Main Street, Bay Shore, from 5-9 p.m. for live music, food specials, street vendors, and more! For details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Tuesday, July 29

Outdoor Concert in Islip

The Islip Public Library will host a summer outdoor concert on the Library Lawn, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, from 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a lawn or beach chair and enjoy a concert-esque performance by Dock Holiday, a six-piece cover band playing funk, country, and rock-n-soul. This event is FREE to attend.

Thursday, July 31

Alive After Five

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five celebration returns for the 23rd year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors per night, this vibrant festival offers something for everyone! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, a children’s area, and more await! For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.

Thursday, July 31

Thursday on the Bay

The Islip Arts Council invites you to a live music event at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, Sayville, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a performance by Tom Cilmi, a country cover artist. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Weekend of Friday, August 1

Pines Party: Dreamscape

Spend the weekend partying your heart out in the Pines, as Dreamscape takes over the Pines Party! The crown jewel of New York’s queer nightlife calendar returns for another epic weekend of events—you’ll never want the party to stop! For tickets and more information, visit pinesparty.com.

Ongoing for Kids

Sleeping Beauty at the Argyle Theatre

Immerse your little ones (and yourself) in the magic of live theatre as Sleeping Beauty takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Performances will occur from July 19 to August 31. Experience a twist on the classic fairytale like you’ve never seen before! For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

Sea Explorers Marine Camp

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County will host a Sea Explorers Marine Camp at Captree State Park! Weekly sessions will run from June 30 to August 8. Immerse your child in an adventurous week exploring Long Island’s marine habitats. Marine instructors will guide attendees through interactive, hands-on learning experiences designed to be educational and fun! For registration and program details, visit seaexplorersmarinecamp.com.

Children’s Summer Woodworking Program

Suffolk County Parks and the Long Island Maritime Museum, sponsored by Robert D. L. Gardiner Foundation, will host a summer woodworking program for kids in grades 3-6 at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville. The program consists of 12 class sessions from July 7 to August 13, 9-11 a.m. Attendees will learn the basics of woodworking, build fun projects to take home, and gain confidence in every class! Cost: $295 per child. For details or to register, call (631) 854-4979.

To find more events, visit fireislandnews.com. Have an event you wish to promote? Submit it for consideration at no charge to: events.fireislandnews.com.