The November to December Holiday Miracle Across the Great South Bay

Thursday, November 27

• Islip Fire Department Turkey Trot 5K

The Town of Islip Fire Department will host their Annual Turkey Trot 5K on the morning of Thanksgiving, starting from Town Hall at the corner of South Bay Avenue and Main Street. On the day of the event, the National Anthem will occur at 8 a.m., followed by the start of the race at 9 a.m. Participants will receive a t-shirt, free finish-line photographs, and personalized bibs. The first 350 finishers will receive a medal. All proceeds of this race benefit the Islip Fire Department. To register and learn more information, visit events.elitefeats.com/25ifdtt.

• 18th Annual Blue Point Turkey Trot

Spend the holiday morning getting some fresh air at the 18th Annual Blue Point Turkey Trot, taking place at 302 Middle Road in Blue Point, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a scenic and flat run/walk through the town on Thanksgiving morning with friends and family. Participants may choose between an untimed 5K and a 1.5-mile walk with a free kid’s fun run included! Registration is limited to 1500 participants, so sign up early to secure a spot! To register and learn more, visit runsignup.com.

November 29 & 30

Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church 2025 Christmas Tree Sale

Christmas trees for sale at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville on Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First-come, first-served. All are welcome. Event subject to early close when supply runs out. Cash or debit card accepted. Donations of non-perishable/non-expired foodstuffs to the food pantry are appreciated. St. Ann’s Episcopal Church is located at 257 Middle Rd. in Sayville.

Saturday, November 29

• Tree Trimming at Fire Island Lighthouse

Kick off the holiday season by assisting Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society (FILPS) members in decorating the iconic holiday tree at the Lighthouse! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring a handmade ornament relating to the sea, nature, or the Lighthouse to hang on the tree, leaving a piece of your family at this famous location. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served to attendees. For more information, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

• Small Business Saturday Holiday Spectacular

Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce presents a holiday tradition on Main Street in Bay Shore, featuring tree and Menorah lighting, arts, crafts, face painting, music, dancing, sing-alongs, treats, and visits from Santa and Frosty! Festivities take place from 4 – 8 p.m. Meet at the Bandshell Bay Shore, 80 East Main Street, downtown Bay Shore

• 63rd Annual Patchogue Christmas Parade

Feel the nostalgia and watch as the past comes alive right before your eyes at the 63rd Annual Patchogue Christmas Parade, held on Main Street in Patchogue at 6 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Past,” will transport you back to the classic feeling of the holiday season with extravagant floats, exciting music, and a community united. The parade will kick off at the corner of West Avenue and travel east on Main Street before concluding at Route 112. Kids—have your letters ready as Santa’s helpers walk along the parade route to collect them for mailing to the North Pole. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope so Santa can respond to your letter with one of his own. This is a holiday treat not to be missed.

Wednesday, December 3

A Swingin’ Little Christmas: Live in Concert

Classic holiday tunes come to life as Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet take the stage in A Swingin’ Little Christmas, showing at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, at 8 p.m. The hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza is a delightful blend of comedy and music, ensuring a ‘swingin’ good time for all audiences! This group has brought their joyful banter to audiences across the country—experience the showstopper for yourself this holiday season! Admission: ~$60-$90 including fees. For tickets and more details, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Thursday, December 4

• Bejeweled Holiday Accessories

Add a sparkle and a little bling to the holidays with accessories you made yourself in this fun-filled one-night workshop. Make them as gifts, or wear them at your next holiday bash. Have fun and socialize. At Islip Arts Council Gallery from 5-7 p.m. South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. $30 registration with craft supplies included. You can call 631-888-3525 to reserve your place.

• Silent Book Club Silent Book Club is a community of readers worldwide led by local volunteers. With traditional book clubs, you might not like the chosen book or finish it on time. You might not love the conversation that’s involved with a conventional book club. Silent Book Clubs have no assigned reading and no need to discuss the book! Show up, socialize, shop, spend some time reading, and then socialize some more or keep reading. It’s up to you. Everyone is welcome, and anyone can join. Bring your own book, e-reader, or audiobook (with headphones), or buy one! It’s your call! The event begins at 7 p.m. at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue in Sayville. • Immigration 101

𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 we can find common ground on immigration, we first need to speak the same language. Too often, the national debate on immigration becomes tangled in emotion and misinformation. What does it truly mean to be an asylum seeker? Is overstaying a visa considered a crime? What’s the difference between Temporary Protected Status and Humanitarian Parole? How many Green Cards does the U.S. issue each year — and through which categories? 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟎𝟏 is a lively, good-humored evening of myth-busting and meaning-making. We’ll start with a 𝐟𝐮𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐐&𝐀 to test what we really know about immigration law and policy — from refugees to green card holders to birthright citizenship. Then, we’ll move into a 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, exploring how these definitions influence our personal values, political beliefs, and hopes for America’s future. Whether you lean Red, Blue, or somewhere in between, this event encourages curiosity over judgment — and understanding before persuasion. Come prepared to learn, listen, and connect across differences — one definition at a time. This is a free event from 7-9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore at 28 Brentwood Road. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/immigration-101-registration-1962743607967?aff=oddtdtcreator or call with any questions at 631 968-0667 December 5 & 6 Christmas Algow at Meadow Croft Estate Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association invites you to a guided tour of the historic Meadow Croft Estate in all its Holiday glory, for two days only, December 5 and 6. Refreshments will be served after the tour. Tickets are $35 per person, and sales open on November 15. Spaces are limited to 40 people in each tour, so reserve yours without delay at www.bayportbluepointheritage.org. Meadowcroft Estate is located at 299 Middle Road in Sayville.

Ongoing

Opening November 28 through December 21

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County will host their Annual Holiday Light Show at Camp Edey, located at 1500 Lakeview Avenue in Bayport, on Thursday-Sunday evenings throughout the holiday season. See sparkling lights up close as you walk through an enchanted trail in the woods filled with larger-than-life displays, some even designed by Girl Scouts themselves! Take photos at special photo spots like the iconic giant Christmas tree, and hang out in the Chill Zone for lawn games and treats. Don’t forget to visit Santa at his winter cabin for a classic memento photograph! This year, cozy bungalows are available to reserve for your group to chill out in style! Proceeds from this event help fund leadership programs and sponsorships that enable girls to join Girl Scouts on Long Island! For tickets and more information, visit gssc.us/en/activities/events/light-show.html.

Through January 4

Annie at the Argyle Theatre

What once was a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical! Catch a showing of the beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even further with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and endure the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Through January 10

Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, located at 30 Hanson Place in Sayville, with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden! Back for its second year, expect some significant additions this season, featuring thousands of lights and holiday displays through the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk, relax with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for advance booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these aesthetic structures. For advanced reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Through December 27

Sprouts & Friends

Join Sprouts & Friends for a fun, safe, and creative way to spend time with your little one, ages 6 months to 4 years. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with occurrences on November 22 and 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point. Driven to create joy while helping your little ones grow, learn, develop, and explore, this program involves playful activities, music, and movement. Bring a blanket, mat, or beach towel to sit on. Admission: $35 per 6-week session. To register and learn more, call (631) 363-5193.

Through January 4

The Happy Elf at Argyle Theatre

Experience the new musical comedy, The Happy Elf, by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist, Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a loveable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming occasion for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming tale of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.

