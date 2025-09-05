Remember September: What’s Happening This Week Around Fire Island and the Great South Bay

Did you know the footprint of the first Fire Island lighthouse is still visible on the grounds? Celebrate its 199th anniversary!

Friday, September 5

JAWS at The Boulton Center

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater… Jaws returns to the big screen at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m. This special 50th Anniversary celebration of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece isn’t just about the film; it’s the cultural phenomenon that redefined cinema with the modern summer blockbuster. Tickets: $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org/jaws.

Saturday, September 6

Captree Dockside Family Festival

Ahoy Mateys! Stop by the Dockside Family Festival at Captree State Park from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Experience interactive pirate shows, character meet & greets, vendors, children’s games, farm animals, boat rides and more! Rain date: Sunday, September 7. An $8 vehicle use fee is in effect. For more information, please call (631) 321-3501.

Saturday, September 6

Town of Islip 7th Annual SeaFest

Clams, Oysters and Shrimp, Oh My! The Town of Islip’s SeaFest returns for its 7th year at the Bay Shore Marina from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy fresh local seafood, live entertainment, craft beer and wine, craft vendors, an interactive Family Activity Cove and more, all while surrounded by sparkling views of the Great South Bay.

Saturday, September 6

Miss Isle of Fire Competition

The 5th Annual Miss Isle of Fire Competition will be held at the Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 1-5 p.m. Experience four hours of nonstop entertainment & raising money for great charities! Performances by Vicky Wisdom, Andy Mac, Tristan, Stormy Leather and more will be hosted by Ariel Sinclair. Advance tickets: $50, at the door: $60. Doors open at noon! For details, visit @islandmermaidob on Instagram.

Saturday, September 6

Lindy Hop Swing Dance in Ocean Beach

The Village of Ocean Beach Community Fund will host a swing dance lesson at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 7-10 p.m. Join for an exciting dance, refreshments and community fun! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit oceanbeachcommunityfund.org.

Sunday, September 7

Argyle Park Annual Fair

The 51st Annual Argyle Park Fair, hosted by the Babylon Beautification Society, will be held around Argyle Park, Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 325 talented craft makers, you’ll converse with local artists and makers who craft unique, handmade goods. Discover creations of fashion, accessories, home decor, art, toys, jewelry, bags, food and more! In addition to the diverse array of vendors, enjoy a variety of food options, including beer and wine, live entertainment and a dedicated children’s section! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit babylonbeautification.org/annual-fair-2025.

Sunday, September 7

Grandparents Day at the Fire Island Lighthouse

Spend the day with your grandchildren at the Fire Island Lighthouse, located next to Robert Moses Field 5. Grandparents climb the Tower for FREE! Children must be 42” tall to climb.

👣Sunday, September 7

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Fire Island will be held once again, raising funds to support Alzheimer’s research and related charities. Starting at the Saltaire Yacht Club, the walk will travel East towards the finish line in Kismet. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m., a ceremony to follow at 10:00 a.m., and the walk at 10:30 a.m. This event is FREE to participate in, but registration is required. For registration and more information, visit act.alz.org, or email fireislandwalk@alz.org.

Wednesday, September 10

The Talented Major Tallmadge

Visit the West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, West Islip, at 7:00 p.m. for a PowerPoint and lecture focused on the multi-faceted Revolutionary War career of Setauket native Benjamin Tallmadge. An exceptional leader, officer and master of land-sea combined operations, he fought in the battles of Long Island, White Plains and Germantown. The program includes an overview of this rich history; light refreshments will be served. This event is FREE and open to the public!

Friday, September 12

Ocean Beach Movie Night: “Wonka” (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of Wonka (PG). This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, September 13

Lightkeepers Behind the Scenes Tour

Follow one of the present-day Lighthouse Keepers on their rounds at the Fire Island Lighthouse! This bottom-to-top tour takes you from the auxiliary generator and Light Keepers workshop in the basement of the Keeper’s Quarters to the beacon in the lantern room of the lighthouse tower. Cost: $15 for FILPS Members/$25 for non-members. Reservations required!

Sunday, September 14

Fire Island Lighthouse 199th Anniversary

Join the celebration of the 199th anniversary of the Fire Island Lighthouse with a concert by Just 60’s Band! Enjoy activities, crafts and a lecture by historic author, Angela Reich. This event is FREE to attend; climbing the tower is an additional fee.

