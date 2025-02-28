The New Month: Things To Do March 1 to March 8

Saturday, March 1

Stretch & Sketch at BSBW Public Library

Calling all Yogis-in-training, the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Road, invites you to a relaxing program from 11 to 11:45 a.m. This class combines yoga with an art activity—it’s fun for you and your little one! For details, visit bsbwlibrary.org.

Saturday, March 1

Upcycled Ornaments

Recycling can (and should) be exciting! From 1 to 3 p.m., Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, will upcycle an old container into a nature-themed art piece. Bring your own container! For more information, visit parks.ny.gov/events.

Saturday, March 1

Back to the Garden 1969: The Woodstock Experience

This musical experience recreates the classic sounds associated with Woodstock, showing a tribute to the artists who made the festival unforgettable. Catch this exciting show at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. Admission: ~$50-$70. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

☘️ Sunday, March 2

East Islip 60th Annual John P. Reilly St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Starting at 2 p.m. in front of East Islip Public Library, traveling west along Main Street passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church and ending at Irish Lane. Visit facebook.com/p/East-Islip-St-Patricks-Day-Parade-100087629391310/ for more information.