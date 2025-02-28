The New Month: Things To Do March 1 to March 8

Saturday, March 1
Stretch & Sketch at BSBW Public Library
Calling all Yogis-in-training, the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Road, invites you to a relaxing program from 11 to 11:45 a.m. This class combines yoga with an art activity—it’s fun for you and your little one! For details, visit bsbwlibrary.org.
Saturday, March 1
Upcycled Ornaments
Recycling can (and should) be exciting! From 1 to 3 p.m., Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, will upcycle an old container into a nature-themed art piece. Bring your own container! For more information, visit parks.ny.gov/events.
Saturday, March 1
Back to the Garden 1969: The Woodstock Experience
This musical experience recreates the classic sounds associated with Woodstock, showing a tribute to the artists who made the festival unforgettable. Catch this exciting show at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. Admission: ~$50-$70. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.
☘️ Sunday, March 2
East Islip 60th Annual John P. Reilly St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Starting at 2 p.m. in front of East Islip Public Library, traveling west along Main Street passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church and ending at Irish Lane. Visit facebook.com/p/East-Islip-St-Patricks-Day-Parade-100087629391310/ for more information.
Sunday, March 2
2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Quintessence
The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine music at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.
Sunday, March 2
Beach Glass Masterpiece Workshop
Get ready to dive into a hilarious and crafty Beach Glass Masterpiece Workshop at Sonny & Dew, 1227 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from 1-3 p.m. In this hands-on workshop, attendees will craft their own ocean-inspired art using stunning, hand-picked beach glass. All materials will be provided and no experience is needed! For details, visit sonnyndew.com.
Wednesday, March 5
History of the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library Lecture
The Brightwaters Historical Society cordially invites you to an evening of exciting history at the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Road, Brightwaters at 7 p.m. Librarian and Historical Society Member, Gabrielle Manthos will take us through the history of the Library; from its Main Street, Bay Shore beginnings to where it stands in Brightwaters today! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit brightwatershistory.org.
Saturday, March 8
Boater Safety Course
The Town of Islip Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs will host a Boater Safety Course at Gillette House, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. After completion of one eight-hour class and passing the written test, the certificate obtained will last a lifetime and meet the NYS Safe Boater Certificate requirements. Cost: $25/person. For more information, call (631) 224-5430.
Ongoing for Kids
Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble
Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from through April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Experience the hilarious production at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from February 20- March 9. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.
Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7)
Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.
For more events happening in March, view our current Digital Edition.
Have a public event you wish to promote? Submit it for consideration at no charge on our website’s Community Calendar at events.fireislandnews.com/