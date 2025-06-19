One More Week of June: Things to Do on Fire Island and Great South Bay Neighborhoods

Friday, June 20

Rainbow Lantern Walk

Experience a lantern walk like never before, with a colorful twist in celebration of Pride Month at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, at 7:15 p.m. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/events.

Saturday, June 21

19th Century Baseball Day

Baseball has been played on the field across from the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library for a century! The Village of Brightwaters Historical Society and the Library will be co-hosting a game, with 1864 rules, featuring the Brooklyn Atlantics vs. Diamond State. There will be tons of prizes and activities for the entire family. The event is open to all, no registration required! Don’t forget your lawn chairs! Stop by from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for some old-time fun!

Saturday, June 21

Pollinator Festival

Celebrate the pollinators that make flowers bloom, crops grow, and make the world a prettier place at the Pollinator Festival, held at Sunken Meadow State Park, Rte. 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet beekeepers, explore vendors, butterflies, native plants, games, music, food trucks, and more! For details, visit parks.ny.gov.

Saturday, June 21

TopToque: A “Top Chef Style” Competition

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a cooking competition to benefit the Ocean Beach Community Fund Playground Restoration Project from 2-5 p.m. at The Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. All contestants will receive a mystery box of fresh food in which every ingredient must be incorporated into their dish. For more information, visit oceanbeachchamberofcommerce.com.

Sunday, June 22

Town of Islip 25th Annual Street Fair

The Town of Islip Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual Street Fair on Main Street in Islip from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, great food, vendors, raffles and more! There’s fun for the whole family, you won’t want to miss it!

Sunday, June 22

Holistic Festival

Empowered Path Expo will host a Holistic Festival at KOC Park, 759 Long Island Avenue, Deer Park, from 12-4 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, wellness vendors, healers, psychics, and more! This event is FREE to attend. For details, call (516) 639-6903.

Tuesday, June 24

My Life as a Clammer on the Great South Bay

The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet will host Steve Kuhn, author of Hard Work: My Life as a Clammer on the Great South Bay, at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, at 7 p.m. He will share his personal experiences and interesting stories from decades of working on the water. This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, call (631) 599-2915.

Wednesday, June 25

Tiny Tots: Bats in Action

Children aged 3-5 are invited to this unique program at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, located at 4090 Sunrise Highway, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts! This program’s theme is about Bats in Action! Cost: $4 per child upon arrival. Please arrive 10 minutes early. For registration and details, visit parks.ny.gov/events.

Wednesday, June 25 & July 9

Big Cash Summer Bingo

The Golden Duo, Sophia & Dorothy, will be hosting an evening filled with laughter and the thrill of bingo at the Boulton Center, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, which includes an initial bingo card for the first round. A $5 fee applies for each additional bingo card thereafter. Cash prizes are awarded after every round! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Thursday, June 26

Storytime by The Bay

The Long Island Maritime Museum invites you and your little ones for a fun children’s program at the museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will hear stories read aloud on the dock overlooking the Great South Bay. After the stories, participate in a fun activity at the Museum! Aimed for children 3-6 years of age, and their caregivers; grown-ups must stay for the entire program. Make your reservation today by calling (631) 854-4974.

Wednesday, June 25

FREE Concert in the Park

The Town of Islip will host a summer concert at Ronkonkoma Beach, Ronkonkoma, at 7 p.m. Experience a FREE performance from The Warped Tour Band, an Emo Pop/Punk group, while spending time with your friends and family. Food trucks and other vendors will be available; bring a blanket or chair to sit on and have a classic summer evening.

Thursday, June 26

Alive After Five

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five celebration returns for the 23rd year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors per night, this vibrant festival offers something for everyone! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, a children’s area, and more await! For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.

Friday, June 27

Youth Night

The West Islip Church of Christ will host a Youth Night for children in grades K-8 at 600 Montauk Highway, West Islip, from 5-8 p.m. This event is focused on community building, fun, and food with friends! Cost: $5 per person. For details and to RSVP, call (631) 587-1156.

Friday, June 27

Tiny Raccoon Books Reading

Join in on the launch of ‘The Last Analog Teenagers’ by Long Island author Abigail E. Myers at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, from 7-8:30 p.m. Throughout nine stories, the book takes you through the teens of Carvel, Pennsylvania, as they slip in and out of each other’s lives during the final days of the 90s. Experience a reading from the book, conversation, and a great evening! For details, visit @tinyraccoonbooks on Instagram.

Friday, June 27

Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of The Unbreakable Boy (PG) for FREE. Bring snacks and friends for this fun night.

Friday, June 27

Town of Babylon Summer Concert

The Town of Babylon will host a series of concerts throughout the summer, kicking off with a performance by The Blend at Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main Street, Babylon, at 8 p.m. Enjoy dance hits from Motown to modern day. Bring your dancing shoes and your favorite people!

Refer to our digital edition to find more events near you. Go to events.fireislandnews.com to submit an event for consideration at no charge.