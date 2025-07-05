Alive After Five, Brown Bag Concerts, and Movie Nights: There is More in Store on the South Shore and Fire Island as the Summer Fun Continues July 7-11, 2025

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five celebration returns for the 23rd year, lighting up downtown Patchogue on July 10, from 5-9 p.m.

Monday, July 7

Movie Night in The Park: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (PG-13)

The Town of Islip will host a FREE movie night at Byron Lake Park, Oakdale. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie begins after dark. Enjoy food trucks, an ice cream truck, and a viewing of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Tuesday, July 8

Brown Bag Concert Series

The Town of Islip Brown Bag Concert Series is back with a performance by Evan & James at the Bay Shore Bandshell, 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 12:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch for a fun afternoon in the neighborhood. This event is FREE to attend.

Wednesday, July 9

Big Cash Summer Bingo

The Golden Duo—Dorothy & Sophia—will be hosting an evening filled with laughter and the thrill of bingo at the Boulton Center For The Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes an initial bingo card for the first round; each additional card is $5 thereafter. Cash prizes are awarded after every round! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Thursday, July 10

Alive After Five

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five celebration returns for its 23rd annual celebration, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors per night, this vibrant festival offers something for everyone! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, a children’s area, and more await! For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.

Thursday on the Bay

The Islip Arts Council invites you to a live music event at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, Sayville, at 6 p.m. Enjoy the eclectic variety of rock, blues, funk, soul, and country by Easy Street. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Friday, July 11

Maggie Fischer Memorial Great South Bay Cross Bay Swim

One of the great summer event that happens on both side of the Great South Bay happens this year on July 11. The Maggie Fischer Memorial Cross Bay Swim begins bayside at Fire Island Lighthouse at 7 a.m. sharp. From there, 130 swimmers and their kayak escorts will make the 5.6 mile journey across the Great South Bay to finish in Gilbert Park in Brightwaters Village. Proceeds benefit the Hospice Care Network Children’s and Family Bereavement Program, and a scholarship fund in Maggie Fischer’s memory.

Movie Night in Ocean Beach – Sharknado 2: The Second One (TV-14)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a FREE movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Spend time with friends, enjoy delicious snacks, and catch a viewing of a fan-favorite movie!

Live Music at Le Dock

Enjoy fantastic eats, a serene environment, and live music at Le Dock in Fair Harbor! Live music by Mike Zigon will start at 9:30 p.m.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main St. Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon

May-November, rain or shine.

Bay Shore

Bounty by the Bay at Chef JoJo’s CookShop, 1895 Union Blvd.

Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., from June 15-October 26.

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October.

Islip

Town Hall Parking Lot, 655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November.

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October.

Sayville

The Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May-October.

