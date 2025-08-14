August in All Her Glory: Music, Movies, Crafts, and Oyster Festivals All Happening this Week

Friday, August 15

Crafts for Children at Fire Island Lighthouse

The Fire Island Lighthouse welcomes families to participate in seining and crafts! Seining will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with crafts at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss this fun activity with a stunning view. Suggested donations are accepted but not required. For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, located at 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (TV-G) and enjoy snacks with your friends! Bring beach chairs, blankets, and pillows! This event is FREE to attend.

Embark on the ultimate surf adventure with The Endless Summer, the iconic 1966 documentary that redefined the genre. A screening will be held at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $7. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

See the one and only Rose Levine perform live at the historic Blue Whale in Fire Island Pines, to benefit the Pines Care Center. Dinner begins at 9 p.m., the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are available at pinesfi.com.

Weekend of August 16

Amateur Radio Lighthouse Weekend

Visit the Fire Island Lighthouse for the incredible views, and stay for a unique weekend experience as the Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club sets up radios to communicate with other radio operators around the world! If you’ve been planning to pay homage to the Fire Island Lighthouse before summer’s end, this is the perfect time to immerse yourself! For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

Saturday, August 16

The Long Island Oyster Jamboree

Brought to you by the Long Island Oyster Growers (LIOG), the event at Smith Point County Park has it all: Free entry, contests, activities for all ages, beer and wine, music by North Bound Sound, and big hots by 98.1. From 1-6 p.m., Raindate August 17.

The Islip Arts Council and Studio Theater of Long Island Shakespeare Troupe present Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy by William Shakespeare. A fully costumed version has been created for this special summertime series. Catch a showing of the live performance at Brookside Park, West Sayville, at 2 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit isliparts.org.

The Ocean Beach Community Fund and Murtha Construction will host an outdoor dock concert in Ocean Beach. Enjoy a FREE performance by Miss Caitlin Bell & The Band at 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. Dance your heart out as the sun sets over the Great South Bay!

Sunday, August 17

Meet the Author in Ocean Beach

The Ocean Beach Rec Book Club will host a reading and discussion with author Brenda Janowitz about her novel, The Grace Kelly Dress, at Windswept, 11 a.m. Enjoy coffee, bagels, and a great chat about literature!

The Long Island Vegan Pop Up is back at Islip Arts Council, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from noon to 6 p.m. This year, expect even more artful experiences outdoors at the lawn behind the IAC Gallery. Enjoy free art opportunities for adults and kids to dive into, a Pollock drip station, a Mixed Media Creative Corner, and more! This event is FREE to attend—and is kid-and pet-friendly! Celebrate the summer with delicious vegan eats brought to you by local, talented vendors.

The Islip Arts Council will host a FREE summer concert series at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, at 2 p.m. Enjoy live music from the local band Janine DiNatale & Friends while spending time in the lovely landscape of the arboretum. For information, visit isliparts.org.

Monday, August 18

Shipwreck of Hopes: History of the Lighthouse Presentation

The Islip Public Library invites the community to Storms, Shipwrecks, Lifesavers and Lightkeepers: The History of the Fire Island Lighthouse, a lecture focused on the rich history of the lighthouse at the Islip Public Library, 71 MonellAvenue, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join Angela Reich, author of Shipwreck for Hopes, as she highlights some of the historic research she did for her novel, based on the wreck of the ship Elizabeth near local shores in 1850. A book signing will occur after the lecture.

Tuesday, August 19

Understanding Grief and Loss in Adolescence

The Brookhaven Town Department of General Service’s Youth Bureau Division, in partnership with the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (LICADD), is offering this workshop funded through the Suffolk County Opioid Settlement Grant. Attendees will explore best practices in understanding the stages of grief and loss, regulating emotions, and supporting youth through the healing process. The workshop takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon, both virtually via Zoom and in person at Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. A light breakfast will be served. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call 631-451-8011.

Experience a short walk to the inlet with your little one to look for the unique inshore species that call the Fire Island Inlet and Great South Bay home! Meet at Robert Moses Field 2 in the western back corner of the parking lot. The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Arrive early to beat beach traffic! Cost: $4 per child upon arrival.

The Town of Islip Brown Bag Concert Series is back with a performance by the Karpenteers at the Bay Shore Band Shell, located at 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 12:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch for a fun afternoon in the neighborhood. This event is FREE to attend.

The Ocean Beach Youth Group welcomes all bakers to participate in a Cake Wars competition at the Community House, located at 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 6 to 8 p.m. To pre-register, visit obrec.square.site. Everyone is welcome!

Thursday, August 21

Babylon Museum of Miniature Art

The Village of Babylon Historical & Preservation Society will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first-ever Museum of Miniature Art (MOMA) in the Town of Babylon at 5 p.m. The art show will continue at the Nathaniel Conklin House, 280 Deer Park Avenue, following the ceremony. Be part of the excitement and experience MOMA.

Friday, August 22

Crafts for Children at Fire Island Lighthouse

The Fire Island Lighthouse welcomes families to participate in seining and crafts! Seining will be from 10-11 a.m., with crafts at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own clay lighthouse! You won’t want to miss this fun activity with a stunning view. Suggested donations accepted, but not required. For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

Weekend of August 23-24

Long Island Maritime Seafood Festival

The iconic Maritime Seafood Festival returns to the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, over the weekend of August 23. Indulge in delectable seafood creations. from exceptional local restaurants, sip on indulgent craft beers and cocktails, and enjoy live entertainment—all with the backdrop of the shimmering Great South Bay—admission: $10 per person. For more information, visit limaritime.org.