Endless Summer in August: Things to Do on Fire Island and Around the Great South Bay

Sunday, August 10

Summer Concert at Bayard Cutting Arboretum

Spend your Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum with local band Three’s Accompany playing some live music at 2 p.m. The band will be set up in the Carriage House overlooking Connetquot River. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and savor the sounds of sweet music! This event is FREE to attend; however, a parking fee is in effect.

Adrenal Cancer Awareness Day- Music for a Cure

The first annual Adrenal Cancer Awareness Day, hosted by Village Resident Jack Monteleone, will be held at the Village Gazebo, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, from 3-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, raffles and more, all in support of a great cause. All profits from this event will be donated to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Week of August 11-15

Family Week at the AMC Fire Island Cabin

The Appalachian Mountain Club Fire Island Cabin, 803 Pirates Walk, Atlantique, will host a week of family-centered events to bring the community together. Meet other families, hike, canoe, kayak, splash in the bay and more! The Perseids Meteor will be impressive on August 12, and the cabin is a perfect place to experience the event! For reservations or more information, call the AMC Service Center at (603) 466-2727.

Tuesday, August 12

Brown Bag Concert Series

The Town of Islip Brown Bag Concert Series is back with a performance by Gene Casey at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 12:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch for a fun afternoon in the neighborhood. This event is FREE to attend.

Alive by the Bay

Alive by the Bay, the infamous summertime street festival, is back with a spectacular lineup. Visit Main Street, Bay Shore from 5-9 p.m. for live music, food specials, street vendors and more! For details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Live Music at Islip Public Library

The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, will host a live performance by Easy Street from 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy a mix of eclectic songs with a focus on 60s through 90s hits. This event is FREE to attend. Bring a lawn chair or blanket! For details, visit isliplibrary.org.