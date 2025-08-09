Endless Summer in August: Things to Do on Fire Island and Around the Great South Bay

Sunday, August 10
Summer Concert at Bayard Cutting Arboretum
Spend your Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum with local band Three’s Accompany playing some live music at 2 p.m. The band will be set up in the Carriage House overlooking Connetquot River. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and savor the sounds of sweet music! This event is FREE to attend; however, a parking fee is in effect.
Adrenal Cancer Awareness Day- Music for a Cure
The first annual Adrenal Cancer Awareness Day, hosted by Village Resident Jack Monteleone, will be held at the Village Gazebo, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, from 3-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, raffles and more, all in support of a great cause. All profits from this event will be donated to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Week of August 11-15
Family Week at the AMC Fire Island Cabin
The Appalachian Mountain Club Fire Island Cabin, 803 Pirates Walk, Atlantique, will host a week of family-centered events to bring the community together. Meet other families, hike, canoe, kayak, splash in the bay and more! The Perseids Meteor will be impressive on August 12, and the cabin is a perfect place to experience the event! For reservations or more information, call the AMC Service Center at (603) 466-2727.
Tuesday, August 12
Brown Bag Concert Series
The Town of Islip Brown Bag Concert Series is back with a performance by Gene Casey at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 12:15 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and your lunch for a fun afternoon in the neighborhood. This event is FREE to attend.
Tuesday, August 12
Alive by the Bay
Alive by the Bay, the infamous summertime street festival, is back with a spectacular lineup. Visit Main Street, Bay Shore from 5-9 p.m. for live music, food specials, street vendors and more! For details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.
Tuesday, August 12
Live Music at Islip Public Library
The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, will host a live performance by Easy Street from 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy a mix of eclectic songs with a focus on 60s through 90s hits. This event is FREE to attend. Bring a lawn chair or blanket! For details, visit isliplibrary.org.
Thursday, August 14
Alive After Five
Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five celebration returns for the 23rd year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors per night, this vibrant festival offers something for everyone! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, a children’s area and more await! For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.
Friday, August 15
Crafts for Children at Fire Island Lighthouse
The Fire Island Lighthouse welcomes families to participate in seining and crafts! Seining will be from 10-11 a.m., with crafts at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. You won’t want to miss this fun activity with a stunning view. Suggested donations accepted, but not required. For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.
Friday, August 15
Ocean Beach Movie Night
The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at The Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 6 p.m. Catch a screening of a classic movie and enjoy snacks with your friends! This event is FREE to attend.
Friday, August 15
Summer Movie Series: The Endless Summer
Embark on the ultimate surf adventure with The Endless Summer, the iconic 1966 documentary that redefined the genre. A screening will be held at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $7. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.
Refer to Fire Island News to find more events. Submit your non-commercial public event at no cost by visiting events.fireislandnews.com.