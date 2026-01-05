Newspaper cover

Ocean Beach

Memorial Service for Edith Lieber (1924-2025)

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Edith Lieber of Ocean Beach and Manhattan peacefully passed away at the age of 101, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, located at 199 Bleeker Street, on January 11, beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Jazz Foundation of America. A formal obituary will be published in Fire Island News when our publication season resumes on Memorial Day Weekend. May her memory always be a blessing.
Edith Lieber at Washington Square Monument
Courtesy of the Lieber family.

Edith and her husband Leslie Lieber at their Fire Island home in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of David Lieber.
