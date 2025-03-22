Month’s End: Things to Do on South Shore Long Island, March 23-30

“Gaelic Storm” comes to Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts on March 29, with “Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band” as special guests.

Sunday, March 23

BBP Heritage Association Historian Lecture

The Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association will host a lecture at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point from 2-4 p.m. Local Historian Frank Giebfried will share a talk titled Avery’s Five Mile Look. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.

Sunday, March 23

Tiny Terrariums

Learn about our local habitats and make a tiny landscape slice of Long Island at Connetquot River State Park, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 1-3 p.m. For more information and to register, call (631) 581-1005.

Tuesday, March 25

NY Archives Magazine Online Speaker Series

The New York Archives Magazine will host an online lecture, State Paleontologist Winfred Goldring and Making Fossils Come to Life at 12:30 p.m. This FREE event will share an online discussion of history-themed topics. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link and password 24 hours before the event. To register, visit nysarchivestrust.org.

Wednesday, March 26

Broadway Bigs at Islip Public Library

Participating in theatre at a young age can greatly benefit your child’s development, helping them become more empathetic and better at expressing their emotions. Visit the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 6-6:45 p.m. with your little one for a program focused on theatre! Drama with Your Mama includes fun theatre games that you won’t want to miss. For more information and to register, visit isliplibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 26

NYS Library Women’s History Month Online Lecture

The New York State Library will host a virtual lecture titled Her Space, Her Time: How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe from 2-3 p.m. This talk, featuring Shohini Ghose, will share the inspiring stories of these long-overlooked scientists who not only transformed our understanding of the universe but also reshaped the rules of society. To register for this online event, visit nyslibrary.libcal.com or call (518) 474-2274. Friday, March 28

Psychic Night at GSB Brewery of Lindenhurst

Great South Bay Brewery of Lindenhurst, 353 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst welcomes Long Island Psychic Medium Brenda Lee for an evening of 1-on-1 private readings, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ticket price includes a reading and your choice of entree. Beverages will be available for purchase. Admission: $50. For details, call (516) 444-1975.

Friday, March 28

Hank Azaria & the EZ Street Band at Patchogue Theatre is a labor of love for Azaria, a lifelong Springsteen fan. Catch this electric live music at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. Admission: ~$40-$70. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org. Saturday, March 29

Trail Talk: Women’s History

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Hempstead Lake State Park, 1000 Lake Drive, West Hempstead from 10-11:30 a.m. This event includes a hike around the lake while discussing some of the most prominent women in the environmental field! For more information, call (516) 766-1029. Saturday, March 29

2025 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd, traveling to South Wellwood Avenue/ Gates Avenue Intersection, 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshals Joseph & Marguerite Danaher will lead the way! For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org. Saturday, March 29

Gaelic Storm at Patchogue Theatre

Experience the multi-national Celtic juggernaut; Gaelic Storm live at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. After two decades and over 2,000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with. Admission: ~$46-$76. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Sunday, March 30

Mini Marine Biologist Workshop: Mini vs. Mighty

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County will be hosting a Mini-Marine Biologist Program at The Sport Fishing Education Center, Cedar Beach Marina, Babylon from 10-11:30 a.m. This program will focus on investigating the largest things in the ocean and the tiniest things and how they interact! Attendees will learn fun facts about the environment while making a craft to take home. Recommended for ages 3-5 with guardian. To register for this exciting program, visit seaexplorersmarinecamp.com.

Ongoing Events

Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville at CMPAC: Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful; Welcome to Margaritaville, an island paradise musical experience featuring your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! This new musical will be on the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from March 29-April 12. Rated PG-13. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/escapetomargaritaville.

Ongoing Fun For Kids

Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.

Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7)

Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.

