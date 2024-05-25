“The One and Only Sayville Theater”

Anyone who has grown up here would tell you that Sayville is a town of tradition. Its a town of parades, football games, and a lively main street with head-over-heels Sayvillites out on the move. And among many other things, Sayvillites are as loyal as can be to their many local businesses.

And if you’re heading east on that main street, passing by Cafe Joelle and Five Points Cafe on your left, hang a left. There, down Railroad Avenue, you’ll come to see the ultimate testament to the town’s strength. One of my favorite place in all of Sayville: the Sayville Theater.

It has barely changed a bit in the 21 years I’ve been here, and who would want it to?

Let me set the scene. You walk in, to see a movie of course. Let’s say, for instance, Luca Guadagnino’s newest hit film “Challengers,” which I hear is great by the way. The prices of tickets are almost impossibly low. To this day, adult tickets are under 10 dollars. Calling this a steal is an understatement. After getting your ticket clipped, you hover towards the snack stand. Maybe you grab a root beer, some junior mints. But always, you order a hefty bag of popcorn which they fill to the brim. And yes, you can apply your own butter.

You then sit down in the cozy theater. The movie isn’t in IMAX, and the seats do not recline. You can’t order food while sitting in your seat either. But when you come to Sayville Theaters, you aren’t coming for the glitz and glamour of those big-name theaters. You are coming for the Sayville Theater experience. You come for the beautiful simplicity of a theater which smells like butter and nostalgia.

In 1951 the doors to this establishment opened to the public. And has been loved by the residents ever since. Generations have seen their first movie here. Mine was “Piglet’s Big Movie”, which I’m told I watched in 2003 in this very theater as an infant. I’ve been entranced by the theater ever since.

The theater looms large in the eye of Sayville, all through its own timeless merit. Though, it hasn’t been without its share of troubles. Covid-19 ravaged the business in 2020. The theater was said to be permanently closed in February 2022. But, now in the sole hands of the Fickling Family, it has been open and active since February 2023.

They’ve made necessary renovations, tweaking here and there. Yet, the indisputable charm is the same. And as a red-blooded Sayville resident, I will see you there.