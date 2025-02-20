Things to Do This Last Week of February

Sunday, February 23

Winter Wildlife Tour

Not all animals go away for the winter, get to know some of the permanent residents at Sunken Meadow State Park from 1:30-3 p.m. Endure a slow-paced hike through woods and salt marsh, while tracking down some of the hardier local wildlife and learn about their survival tactics. Reservations are required for this event. Visit parks.ny.gov/events for more information.

History Through Genealogy

The Bayport Bluepoint Heritage Association welcomes Roy Fedelem; President of Sayville Historical Society for a presentation at the Bayport Bluepoint Library, 186 Middle Road, Bluepoint from 2-4 p.m. His talk will explore people, places and events that may have genealogical connections! You may find you are related to Queens, Kings, Presidents or more! For details, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.

Plant Bingo at The Plant Shop

Join The Plant Shop, 566 Main Street, Islip for a fun game of plant-themed bingo at 6 p.m. There will be an array of plant-related prizes, refreshments and great bingo laughs! All participants will receive 4 bingo cards and a swag bag. For more information, visit growinshade.com.

Tots Night Out at BSBW Public Library

This evening program invites you and your tot (ages 18 months-5 years) to the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library from 6:30-7:15 for a night of interactive fun! Families will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and a craft! For more information, visit bsbwlibrary.org.

Family Hygge Night at The Islip Public Library

Visit The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 6:30-7:30 with your little one for a relaxing evening of hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) a Danish phenomenon where families enjoy activities in a cozy and peaceful environment together. Attendees will play board games, make crafts and eat desserts amidst ambient lighting and tranquil music. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.

Tuesday, February 25 to Thursday, February 27

BoatUS Foundation 3-day Virtual Summit

The first-ever “Turning the Tide Online” Virtual Summit is scheduled for February 25-27 virtually and is focused on seeking and sharing responsible and sustainable disposal practices of boating-related waste. The three-day summit will allow attendees to come together and share their thoughts. To register, visit BoatUS.org/turningthetide.

Exploring Alternative Plant-Based Medicine

The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center, Inc. located at 200 Carleton Avenue, East Islip will host a workshop focused on Plant-Based Medicine options, hosted by Native Ceuticals Long Island at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit longislandhemp.com.