Things to Do This Last Week of February

Friday, February 21
Winter Bird Walk
Winter on the beach is one of the best birding times of the year! Visit Robert Moses State Park, Field 2 from 10 a.m. to noon for a winter bird walk! Dress for the weather, as attendees will be walking on sand. Binoculars are recommended. Admission: $4/person. Register online at eventbrite.com/o/nys-parks-long-island-environmental-education.
Saturday, February 22
Cooking Demonstration with Chef Nick from Islip’s Harp & Hound
The Islip Public Library welcomes Chef Nick from Islip’s Harp & Hound to the Library, 71 Monell Avenue from 2-3 p.m. for a cooking demonstration and tasting of a variety of Harp & Hound’s most popular dishes. Registration is required. For details, call (631) 581-5933.
Sunday, February 23
Winter Wildlife Tour
Not all animals go away for the winter, get to know some of the permanent residents at Sunken Meadow State Park from 1:30-3 p.m. Endure a slow-paced hike through woods and salt marsh, while tracking down some of the hardier local wildlife and learn about their survival tactics. Reservations are required for this event. Visit parks.ny.gov/events for more information.
Sunday, February 23
History Through Genealogy
The Bayport Bluepoint Heritage Association welcomes Roy Fedelem; President of Sayville Historical Society for a presentation at the Bayport Bluepoint Library, 186 Middle Road, Bluepoint from 2-4 p.m. His talk will explore people, places and events that may have genealogical connections! You may find you are related to Queens, Kings, Presidents or more! For details, visit bayportbluepointheritage.org.
Sunday, February 23
Plant Bingo at The Plant Shop
Join The Plant Shop, 566 Main Street, Islip for a fun game of plant-themed bingo at 6 p.m. There will be an array of plant-related prizes, refreshments and great bingo laughs! All participants will receive 4 bingo cards and a swag bag. For more information, visit growinshade.com.
Monday, February 24
Tots Night Out at BSBW Public Library
This evening program invites you and your tot (ages 18 months-5 years) to the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library from 6:30-7:15 for a night of interactive fun! Families will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and a craft! For more information, visit bsbwlibrary.org.
Monday, February 24
Family Hygge Night at The Islip Public Library
Visit The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 6:30-7:30 with your little one for a relaxing evening of hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) a Danish phenomenon where families enjoy activities in a cozy and peaceful environment together. Attendees will play board games, make crafts and eat desserts amidst ambient lighting and tranquil music. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.
Tuesday, February 25 to Thursday, February 27
BoatUS Foundation 3-day Virtual Summit
The first-ever “Turning the Tide Online” Virtual Summit is scheduled for February 25-27 virtually and is focused on seeking and sharing responsible and sustainable disposal practices of boating-related waste. The three-day summit will allow attendees to come together and share their thoughts. To register, visit BoatUS.org/turningthetide.
Wednesday, February 26
Exploring Alternative Plant-Based Medicine
The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center, Inc. located at 200 Carleton Avenue, East Islip will host a workshop focused on Plant-Based Medicine options, hosted by Native Ceuticals Long Island at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit longislandhemp.com.
Wednesday, February 26
Dropkick Murphys “St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2025”
Dropkick Murphys; Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions have been performing since 1996. Catch this festive show at The Paramount, 368 New York Avenue, Huntington from 7-10 p.m. Admission: ~$55-$95. For tickets and more information, call (631) 673-7300.
Thursday, February 27
Live Music at The Linwood in Bay Shore
Enjoy fantastic cocktails and appetizers at The Linwood Restaurant and Cocktails, 150 East Main Street, Bay Shore at 6 p.m., as local performer Chris Evans sings his heart out. Whether it’s a delayed Valentine’s Day date night or a friend reunion, this atmosphere is unmatched. For details, call (631) 665-1256.
Thursday, February 27
Live Music at Sayville Bait & Tackle
Come down to Sayville Bait & Tackle, 220 North Main Street, Sayville at 6:30 p.m. for a performance by Three’s Accompany! Enjoy burgers, wings and other comfort dishes served in a laid-back space with live music! For details, call (631) 256-4646.
Thursday, February 27
Learning to Look: Modern & Contemporary Architecture
The Patchogue Arts Council & the Patchogue-Medford Library welcome you to an intriguing lecture focused on Modern & Contemporary Architecture at 20 Terry Street, Patchogue at 6:30 p.m. Guest architect, Jenn Finley will discuss the history of architecture and its correlation to the technologies at the given time. To register, email info@patchoguearts.org.
Friday, February 28
Family Night Out at Brentwood Public Library
Bring the whole family to spend an evening out at the movies at the Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Avenue, Brentwood at 6:30 p.m. Watch a screening of Transformers One, while enjoying snacks and drinks! This event is sponsored by the Suffolk County Police Department. For details, call (631) 273-2883.
Ongoing for Kids
Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from through April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Experience the hilarious production at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from February 20- March 9. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.
Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7) Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.
Have a public event you wish to share? Submit it for consideration at events.fireislandnews.com. There is no cost to take advantage of this service!