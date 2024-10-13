Islip’s 6th Annual Sea Fest

Recently engaged Peter Muccia and Deanna Demola of Ronkonkoma celebrating on the Tiki Boat of Long Island as the Islip Town Sea Fest in Bay Shore, Marina.

Town of Islip’s Sixth Annual Sea Fest, held at Bay Shore Marina, celebrated summer’s send-off with over a dozen food and beverage vendors ranging from Caribbean, Spanish, and American, with no shortage of the dozen local craft and clothing kiosks while rocking out to the live performance of the band 70’s Rock Parade.

I treated myself to a burger (veggie) and fries at the Iron Chef food truck, then stopped at Chloe’s Inspirations, which specializes in living room statement pieces and hooded sweatshirts celebrating the region’s most distinguished landmarks. Tiki Boat of Long Island was also there.

However, the most observable characteristic that made this event stand out was the sense of community. Parents congregating around the Mustang Sally bar tent, discussing their kid’s first day of school and what teachers they were assigned to, while a handful of kids on bikes with their fishing poles stationed themselves on nearby docks, hoping to catch a few snappers. Others crowded the petting zoo with their craft beers in hand.