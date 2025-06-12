Great South Bay News Produces Special Summer Preview Issue for June/July Edition

COVER STORIES: Mike Lekaj, proprietor of Bella Vie is the main cover feature of our June/July edition of Great South Bay News. Michael Braceland Smith is profiled in our Behind the Dunes real estate section.

With summer soon on the way, we wanted to produce something a little special in our most recent edition of Great South Bay News (GSBN). Our Summer Preview issue offers something for everyone.

First and foremost, we focus on events happening this summer. Our Community Calendar features a range of activities, including concerts, garden tours, street fairs, and more, scheduled for June and July. The Islip Arts Council has also showcased some upcoming live performance highlights through August, all of which are free events. We also take a closer look at one of the crown jewels of the annual Great South Bay Music Festival, a yearly highlight in our area that takes place in July. Additionally, Pamela Falk gives us a preview of where to go and what to do if you plan to visit Bellport Village this summer, while author Jane L. Rosen gives us her own curated list of beach reads for 2025.

Beyond events and lists, however, this issue includes the comprehensive articles you have grown to expect from Great South Bay News. Our feature interview with Tim Mooney goes beyond his role as President of Bay Shore’s Fire Island Ferries Inc. Regarding waterborne transportation, Briana’s Law took effect as of 2025, and our in-depth explanation explains what this means for our boating lifestyle neighborhoods. In our Between the Canals real estate section, meet innovative Patchogue frame maker, Michael Braceland Smith, a master craftsman.

Then, of course, there is our cover feature about Bella Vie– a wonderful dining experience in any season.

See you all again in August. Until then, keep informed by reading GSBN’s sibling publication, Fire Island News, and follow us on our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages for timely updates.