OCEAN BEACH: Recreation and Bucket Lists

Tennis has returned to Ocean Beach! That’s really all I can say on the topic because I have barely touched a racket since an unfortunate incident on my high school team. I was playing in front of a very cute boy, and eager to impress him, I channeled all of my strength into my serve. That powerful racket somehow connected with my head instead of the ball, and I knocked myself to the ground. He did ask me to prom, though, which lessened the residual trauma.

Fortunately, Ocean Beach Rec offers many racket-free options for all ages. Chris and Patty Brahe, as well as the other committed board members who created a robust program to address the void of free/low-cost, alcohol-free activities for teens, families, and adults. OB Rec maintains the beach volleyball net on the Ocean Beach/Seaview border and the basketball hoops at the tennis court, and they offer paddleboard and kayak rentals. OB Rec also offers weekly sailing and karate lessons, yoga, and pickleball. Jules Capuano and Maxwell O’Handley recently gave an incredible sunset dock concert at Windswept. Adults relaxed by the water while their children played upstairs at Teenswept, OB Rec’s evening space for kids and teens to play air hockey and ping pong, do arts and crafts, and hang out with their favorite OBYG counselors.

Upcoming OB Rec events include a book club, scavenger hunt, cornhole tournament, and Cake Wars. Registration info can be found at obyg.org, on Instagram, and on the Windswept Go app – a great one-stop resource for ferry schedules, rental reservations, and an event calendar. Magic Mike will be back soon for his interactive and hilarious magic show, and tickets are still available for the July 19 comedy night featuring Chris Roach, Dennis Rooney, and John Zeigler.

OB Rec is facing a budget shortfall and is in danger of not continuing next year. They run with only a $50K budget from the Village but have received about $25K less in donations this year than last. If OB Rec cannot secure funding soon, this will be the program’s last year. If you can, please consider donating. And tip the fantastic staff!

In other fundraising news, the father and son OB lifeguard team, John and Matt Hobbes, were prepared to conquer the Maggie Fischer Cross Bay Swim, a 5.5-mile swim from the lighthouse to Brightwaters, but it was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions. Together, they raised over $1000 for the Hospice Care Network Children and Family Bereavement Program.

That swim is a bucket list goal of mine. Last summer, Rachel Eddey created her own Ocean Beach bucket list, including joining the Cricket Club and driving a golf cart. I would love to hear your suggestions for a Fire Island bucket list! Please send them to me at OceanBeachKelly@gmail.com!