Avian Influenza Signs Seen on the South Shore

The body of what is possibly a Common merganser duck washed up on the shores of Saltaire.

Numerous sightings of dead waterfowl across the South Shore communities of Long Island suggest that bird flu is present and spreading. Since last February, dozens of dead geese and wild ducks have been found washed up on the beaches of Bellport, East Patchogue, and Shirley, heightening fears about the dreaded disease.

The first reported case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in New York State occurred in Suffolk County in 2022. Although the risk of HPAI transmission to humans is minimal, the economic impacts have been significant.

This strain of HPAI has wreaked havoc on poultry farms nationwide and has contributed to the soaring market price of eggs.

Earlier this year, the last commercial Long Island duck farm in the Hamptons was brought to the brink of ruin after a positive bird flu declaration at their facility forced them to euthanize nearly 100,000 birds as a precautionary measure.

Organizations such as Save the Great South Bay and various advocacy groups urge the public to stay vigilant. Avoid touching dead birds or small mammals when hiking or walking on the beach. Additionally, keep companion pets on a tight leash to minimize the risk of exposure.

However, reporting the sighting to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) is encouraged. The NYDEC Avian Influenza Reporting Form can be found online.