West Nile Virus Detected at Fire Island National Seashore’s Carrington Tract

West Nile Virus has been detected in a mosquito sample from the Carrington Tract in Fire Island National Seashore. The Carrington tract is a federal tract of land between Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove. The mosquitoes were collected on August 21 from a trap set by the seashore as part of its mosquito monitoring program.

This program is a collaborative effort between the National Park Service and Suffolk County Department of Health Services– Arthropod-Borne Disease Laboratory that helps the park assess risk levels and select actions for public safety. The National Park Service and Suffolk County will continue their weekly surveillance program to monitor the severity and extent of West Nile Virus within the seashore’s boundaries. Consistent with the seashore’s mosquito monitoring protocols, there will be increased surveillance at the Carrington Tract, where West Nile Virus was detected. If threats to human health are identified, actions to protect the public may need to include control methods such as larviciding, spraying, or area closures.

The National Park Service works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Suffolk County Department of Health Services—Arthropod-Borne Disease Laboratory, Suffolk County Vector Control, and local Fire Island and Long Island municipalities to determine the best course of action to protect the Seashore’s residents, visitors, and employees. The public will be notified 24 hours in advance of any spray event.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Visitors should take precautions to reduce exposure to the virus by avoiding areas with high densities of mosquitoes. If contact with mosquitoes is unavoidable, it is advisable to minimize outdoor activities when mosquitoes are active, wear protective clothing (long-sleeved shirts, socks, and long pants), and use effective insect repellent, such as one containing at least 30% DEET. People most at risk of becoming ill are those over 60 years of age or whose health is impaired.

This is the second positive sample collected at Fire Island National Seashore this year, with the first identified at Watch Hill on August 14. 2024. West Nile Virus was first confirmed in New York State in 1999. For general information

on West Nile Virus, please contact your local health department or the CDC, New York.