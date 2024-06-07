COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pride Parades, Juneteenth & Alive By the Bay

Saturday, June 8

Living History

Town of Islip will host its Living History Day, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Islip Grange Park, Broadway Avenue, Sayville. Historical Societies and historians will be on-site to uniquely explore historic events- landmark buildings will be the background for the event. Walk on a rural Islip Town road, see a water mill, a rustic barn, a house that was once a silent witness to Islip soldiers marching off to defend the Union, and more. This event is for all ages. For details, call 631-224-5430 or visit chamberofcommerceofgreaterbayshore.com.

Babylon Village Spring Fling Festival

Explore, dine and shop the Babylon Business District from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Featuring live entertainment and art, children’s activities, blow-ups, games, sidewalk chalk contest, outdoor dining, shopping promotions and more. Rain date: June 15. For more information, visit babylonchamber.com.

Woman’s Pride in the Pines 2024 White Party begins at 1 p.m., with dancing through 4 p.m.; followed by a VIP dinner and a show from 4-8 p.m. Featured guests will be DJ Joey with the Mustache, international vocalist Natalie Pinto, and comedian Marion Grodin. Open bar, silent auction and much more. Proceeds will benefit the Trinity Place Shelter. lgbtqfocus.org with a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Sunday, June 9

Patchogue Pride Parade

The 2nd Annual Patchogue Pride Parade will begin on Main Street at noon. The procession starts at Route 112 and heads west. Parking in Patchogue Village will be free that day. Visit PatchoguePride.com for more details.

Bay Shore Arts Festival by the Bay

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore will host its 22nd annual festival from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., along Main Street. The event is known for culinary delights, artists and vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides, live music and dance, and much more. Parking meters suspended. For details, visit chamberofcommerceofgreaterbayshore.com.

Tuesday, June 11

Sayville Pride-Fest

The Transgender Resource Center of Long Island will host a Pride festival at Station Pub, 3 Lakeland Ave., Sayville from 8:30-10:30 p.m., with event hosts Annie Manildoo and Ivy Stalls. The festival is free to enter, accompanied with free food. More information can be found at trcli.org.

Wednesday, June 12

The Musical Box at Patchogue Theatre

The Musical Box, who shared a stage with Genesis, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Selling England by the Pound, the 1970’s Genesis concert tour, by faithfully recreating it at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, at 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$75 including fees. For details, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Thursday, June 13

Summer Concert Series: Jack’s Waterfall

The Bayport Bluepoint Heritage Association is hosting a free concert at Bayport Memorial Park, 11 Paulanna Ave, Bayport, from 6-8 p.m. Lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray are recommended for this event. Enjoy live music from Jack’s Waterfall and ring in the summer season. For more information, call 631-472-4625.

Weekend of June 14

Juneteenth on Fire Island hosted by the Cherry Grove Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, an initiative of Arts Project of Cherry Grove, Juneteenth Weekend events are scheduled to take place from June 14-16 this year. Highlights include dinner and a show hosted by Miss Juneteenth 2023, Lanece Onassis as well as a screening of the Netflix film “Stamped from the Beginning,” with a group discussion to follow. Visit artsprojectcg.org or email inquiriesapcg@gmail.com for more information.

Saturday, June 15

Author Saturday

Islip Arts Council (IAC), located at South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore (next to Dick’s Sporting Goods), presents William John Rostron discussing his book “Band in the Wind,” from 1-2 p.m., with books for sale and signing (25% of sales donated to IAC). For information, call 631-888-3525 or email LIauthors@aol.com.

Wednesday, June 19

Full Moon Circle at Tiny Raccoon Books

Join Kaitlyn Rizza and community members for a Full Moon Circle at Tiny Raccoon Books 277 Railroad Ave, Sayville from 7-8:30 p.m. The event aims to connect to the healing power of reflecting and releasing all that is no longer serving. Fee: $25 cash at the door, must register prior. To register, call 631-377-5644.

Friday, June 21

Celebration Concert

Town of Babylon and Empact Inc./Black Long Island presents Soulful Freedom Juneteenth, a concert and cultural experience, from 6-9 p.m., at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Ave., Copiague. For sponsorship opportunities, email info@empactincny.org. For details about the event, visit empactincny.org.

Saturday, June 22

Drag Bingo Brunch for The Trevor Project

Babylon United Methodist Church will host a Drag Bingo Brunch at 11 a.m., at 21 James Street, Babylon featuring Toni Homeperm, the “Singing Diva of Long Island.” Tickets cover brunch, bingo cards and prizes, while experiencing a dazzling performance. Proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQIA+ youth. Cost: $15 for all ages. For more information, contact church@babylonumc.org or call 631-661-5151.

Sayre Lecture Series

The Point O’Woods Historical Society presents its annual Robert Sayre lecture series, with this year’s subject being “Brief Histories of Ocean Beach and Cherry Grove.” Guest speakers will be Johnny E. Parham, Jr. and Parker Sargent. The lecture begins at 1 p.m. at the Point O’Woods Casino. The western gate will be open for community neighbors to access the free lecture.

TopToque: A “Top Chef Style” Competition

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a cooking competition to benefit the Ocean Beach Community Fund Playground Restoration Project from 3-5 p.m. at The Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. All contestants will receive a mystery box of fresh food in which every ingredient must be incorporated into their dish. For more information, visit oceanbeachchamberofcommerce.com.

Barn on Fire: Musical Residency Showcase

Fire Island Pines Art Project and New York Theatre Barn will be showcasing performances from new musicals, the product of a musical writers’ residency program at Whyte Hall, 577 Coast Guard Walk, Fire Island Pines. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. followed by a performance at 6 p.m. All tickets: $20. For tickets and more information, visit FIPAP.org.

Sunday, June 23

Pride Dance Party at Goldy’s Gems

Dance your heart out for Pride month at Goldy’s Gems, 5 Third Ave., Bayshore from 4-8 p.m. The event encompasses drinks, food, a 50/50 raffle and music from DJ Richie-$10 fee to enter. For details, call 631-665-9596.

Tuesday, June 25

Alive By The Bay

Alive By The Bay is hosting the first event of the summer at 5 p.m on Main Street, Bayshore. Patrons can experience live music, art, vendors, specialty menus from local restaurants and more. More information can be found at @AliveByTheBay on Instagram.

Saturday, June 29

Cherry Grove Pride Parade

The one and only Cherry Grove Pride Parade will take place at 2 p.m. in Cherry Grove. Come celebrate Pride Month in the town where it all began. For more information, visit cherrysonthebay.com.

Fun For Kids

Saturday, June 22

Exotic Reptile Show

Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 444 Montauk Hwy., Great River, presents Jungle Bob’s Exotic Reptile Show, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jungle Bob dispels some of the myths surrounding some of nature’s least understood creatures in a live animal show featuring some of the

world’s “unloved, unusual, and unknown.” Expect to encounter amazing reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates! Geared to elementary school ages and up. Cost: $10 ages 5-18; $15 ages 18 and up. For details, visit www.bayardcuttingarboretum.com or call 631- 581-1002.

Wednesday, June 26

Tiny Tots: “Rainbows”

Ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, animal visitors and crafts from 10-11 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Rainbows is focused on celebrating Pride Month! Parking fee $8 or Empire Pass. Cost: $4 per child upon arrival, registration is required. For information, call 631-581-1005.

Friday, June 28

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

Patchogue Theatre for Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., invites children to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah, at 6 p.m., as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. The show, geared for ages 2-7, is 80 minutes in duration with a 30-minute intermission. Ages 2 and under do not need a ticket. Photo experience tickets available. Tickets: $55-$105. For details, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Sunday, June 30

Pride Month Art: Family Program

Ages 6 and up and their guardians can learn about the life and style of an influential

modern painter to celebrate Pride Month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Parking fee $8 or Empire Pass. Cost: $4 per child upon arrival, registration is required. For information, visit parks.ny.gov.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Tiny Trekkers Series

Preschoolers can join Seatuck Environmental Association to explore nature’s wonders, through hiking, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more! Programs are held on Mondays in June from 1-2 p.m. at alternating locations: The first and third Monday at Suffolk County Environmental Center, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip; and the second and fourth Monday at South Shore Nature Center, 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip. Programs will take place outdoors, dress appropriately. Pre-registration is required before the event, as space is limited. Cost: $10 for one child and one caregiver; $5 for each additional child. For details, visit seatuck.org.

Storytime by the Bay

Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, offers a program for ages 3-6 and their caregivers, Thursdays, June 13 and 20, from 10-11 a.m. Bring a blanket to sit on and listen to two stories on the dock, followed by a fun activity on the grounds. Free to members; $5 per child. For required registration, call 631-854-4979 or email limm@LImaritime.org.

Ongoing Long Island & South Shore Events

Marine Debris Exhibits

Fire Island National Seashore placed exhibits throughout the seashore to help raise awareness of marine debris impact on the South Shore. The educational displays include informational waysides about plastic pollution, microplastics and derelict fishing gear. Wayside panels are located at the Fire Island Lighthouse, Watch Hill, Sailors Haven, and the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center. The osprey sculpture, made of marine debris, is at the Watch Hill Dune Station. Junior Ranger activity sheets and the hands-on microplastics workstations are at the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center and Sailors Haven Visitor Center. Additional information can be found at nps.gov.

Ocean Beach Church Service

Church Service at Free Union Church in Ocean Beach will be held at 10:30 a.m. every

Sunday from June 16 through Labor Day. Located at the corner of Midway and Ocean Breeze Walk, Ocean Beach, the church welcomes newcomers. For more information, visit freeunionchurch.org.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.