CM Performing Arts Center Presents “Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical”

“Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical,” is a great way to jump-start the upcoming Halloween season, coming soon to CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale.

Conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden and Frank Wildhorn, this award-winning show premiered on Broadway in 1997 with a pop-rock score by Wildhorn, book by Leslie Bricusse, and lyrics by Wildhorn, Bricusse, and Cuden.

Director Patrick Cambell described “Jekyll & Hyde” as “A gothic romantic musical based on the original novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. The show follows Dr. Jekyll as he sets out on a dangerous medical venture, hoping to separate the evil from the good that seemingly lies in every person. When Jekyll’s experiments are thrown off course by startling discoveries, his bright-eyed fiancée, Emma Carew, and his understated new attraction, Lucy Harris, are swept away in the events to follow.

“Jekyll & Hyde” is a bloody yet romantic tale that takes us directly to 1800s London. This show is certain to entrance, frighten, and delight audience members this fall season!

“The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” is one of those rare stories that has become a part of the human collective consciousness, so much so that we feel as if we know these characters and their struggles, even if we’ve never actually read the novella. This spellbinding science fiction classic about the nature of good and evil continues to enthrall modern readers, just as it did upon its first publication in 1886. Stevenson claimed his allegorical tale was based on a frightening nightmare he had while delirious with a fever. This “fine bogey tale,” as Stevenson affectionally called it, revolves around Dr. Henry Jekyll and his burning desire to find a chemical breakthrough to solve humankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Making himself the subject of his experimental treatments, Dr. Jekyll accidentally unleashes his inner demons and evil alter-ego, Mr. Hyde.

“When I was growing up, “Jekyll & Hyde” was one of the first soundtracks I came across when musical theatre came into my life:’ said Bobby Peterson, starring in the challenging dual roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde, who graciously took time from his hectic rehearsal schedule to comment on his take on the show. “The music was so captivating that it inspired me to pursue this. I’ve always been intrigued by this timeless tale, but being able to really dive into this material and explore this legendary literary character has led me to find an even deeper appreciation for what this musical aims to highlight about our own internal struggles. As dark, spooky, and disturbing as this musical is, there are parts to it that can hauntingly relate to us all.”

Courtney O’Shea is thrilled to have been cast in this show as Lucy Harris, the object of Hyde’s sexual obsession and a “dancer” at a “gentleman’s club.”

“’Jekyll & Hyde’ is an incredibly powerful show which I am honored to be a part of!” she said. “It has drama, romance, beautiful music, and spooky vibes that are perfect to ring in the Halloween season. Lucy Harris has been a huge dream role for me ever since I was 11, and I sang ‘Someone Like You’ for the first time. Lucy goes on an emotional journey throughout the production. It has been so wonderful finding her balanced moments of confidence and vulnerability. I feel audiences will be able to see parts of themselves in her. The combination of the amazing story, stunning music, and brilliant creative team make this specific production of “Jekyll & Hyde” a must-see this season!”

Jon Rivera portrays Gabriel John Utterson, the epitome of a Victorian gentleman, who is Jekyll’s trusted lawyer and confidante also quipped: “Jekyll & Hyde’s story is the perfect allegory for spooky season! You go into the show as an upstanding member of society, and you end up as a gothic, Victorian-era fiend, but for candy instead of murder! Joking aside, this rich story and the complexity of its characters is truly a great night out at the theatre.”

Finally, Director Patrick Campbell astutely pointed out, “This show does not come around often, so make sure you come to CM Performing Arts Center this October for “Jekyll & Hyde!“

This Halloween treat runs on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from October 5 through October 19, 2024. For more information or to order tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit their website at www.cmpac.com.