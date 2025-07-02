Fun, Fireworks, and the Fire Island News Fourth of July Edition

Our special Fourth of July Holiday edition of Fire Island News is over 25% larger than our regular biweekly issue, and it is filled with articles to celebrate the occasion.

We open with a wonderfully nostalgic vintage Fire Island image on our front cover, courtesy of the Cherry Grove Archives Collection (CGAC). Of course, every cover has its own story, which we always explore in our Meet the Cover Artist segment. Collecting and preserving the history of one’s community, and doing it well, is also an art. CGAC Creative Director, Parker Sargent, tells the story of this artist collective.

There is also an art to building and brokering the Fire Island homes in which we live. The story of Matt Fabrizio, founder of Blue Bay Contracting, is a testament to his self-made success, coming from humble beginnings and growing his company into one of the leaders in the Fire Island construction scene. Also, in our Behind the Dunes real estate section, read what some of the premier realtors on Fire Island have to say about amenities in demand in this day and age on the beach in this issue’s Roundtable discussion. And what amenity is more in demand on this beach than outdoor living? Sanctuary Home & Patio can help you furnish your slice of Fire Island paradise.

Also in this issue, read our exclusive feature interview with Denise Roberts Hurlin, co-founder of Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA) and the Fire Island Dance Festival, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

Other highlights in this special edition include the story of a Fire Island architect who broke new ground and the history of a silent film star with a surprising connection to this beach, who walked our sands nearly a century ago. Every columnist, reporter, and contributor delivered their very best work to make your July 4 holiday a little more meaningful, however you choose to celebrate it.