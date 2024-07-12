ARTS & THEATRE: Another Side of Rose

Rose Levine performed at the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre on Saturday night, July 6, as people enjoyed the latter half of an extended July 4th weekend. In addressing the audience, she dedicated that evening’s show to the Arts Project of Cherry Grove President Michael Moran. Why was she dedicating the evening to Mr. Moran? Well, she explained that the first time she looked at him over 20 years ago, the greeting that came out of her mouth was, “Hello, Gorgeous!”

This phrase, made famous by the classic movie “Funny Girl,” was also the name of the night’s performance. Rose also told the audience that she had performed at this landmarked LBGTQ+ theatre since the 1950s.

Rose Levine is the alter ego of FIN columnist Robert Levine, whom I have worked with for almost a decade. I learned a lot about both Robert and Rose over that time. Robert (or Bob as his friends address him) is one of the last surviving “invaders” to ride that first water taxi as a sign of protest when his friend, Terry Warren, dressed in drag at the time, was refused service in a Fire Island Pines bar. It was the 1970s, and by then, Levine worked as a Fire Island News columnist. He described that water taxi as an “invasion,” never realizing the name would stick.

Robert Levine is also the alter ego of performance artist Rose Levine. This is not some mere drag persona. Bob transforms into Rose. Rose moves differently. She sings differently. But both have great taste in clothes!

Now in her early 90s, it is fair to say Rose is having a second bloom. Her act is much in demand.

Over the winter she was invited to perform in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She was also recently booked to perform in Newport, Rhode Island. She is coming of age.

This was a different kind of show for Rose, with a little less of the high-energy kicks and a busy itinerary of songs. Make no mistake; she sang her heart out that night. Many favorite Broadway standards by Steven Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, etc. Some songs she adapted to the Cherry Grove audience, others she left alone. However, there were pauses between songs in which Rose addressed the audience, and spoke about her life… or Robert’s life.

The young Robert Levine, born and raised in the Bronx, took piano lessons as many children of his age did in that era. His piano instructor was named Mrs. Tallarico. That piano instructor had a son named Steven – his stage name is Steven Tyler. The story of Bob going to to say hello to the Arrowsmith lead singer when he was in town signing record albums was jaw dropping. “Tell Steven that Bobby Levine is here,” Rose explained that Robert made the trip to Tower Records and bypassed the crowd as he addressed the security staff. Steven stopped everything he was doing to embrace Levine.

Robert Levine has led a charmed life. So has Rose.

Rose chose her men quite well for accompaniment that night. Musical Director Mark Hartman is a skilled pianist who lended fine supporting vocals. The two had great banter on stage, with the touches of humor that one expects from any Rose Levine performance. There was even a point in which Rose joined Mark on the bench and played a few keys herself – thank Mrs. Tallarico for that.

Another high point of the evening was the special guest set by Broadway actor Daniel Reichard, known for being one of the original “Jersey Boys” cast members and in “The Midtown Men,” among other accolades. Reichard was a smash hit performing at the Ice Palace last month, and the audience went wild when he came on stage and did a short set with this sky-blue ukulele. Then he and Rose did a duet of Irving Berlin’s “Old Fashioned Wedding,” which was just charming.

Back to Roses’ wardrobe. Her costume changes were a reserved palette of basic black all night, except for her final set, when she came out dressed in a stunning gown that glistened in a shade of dusty rose, and received a standing ovation by the end of the night.