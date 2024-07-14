East Enders, DAVIS PARK: Bedazzled Wagons

We had a wonderful July 4 parade and post-parade barbecue, thanks to the DPA and DPFD, parade herders Lee, Jeff, and Giselle, and the dozens of festive marchers decked out in their best red, white, and blue, complete with bedazzled wagons, children and pups. The five fantastic judges — Marlene Sklar, Jayne Robinson, Dan Carucci, Ginger Beane, and Carol Gruber — awarded the coveted grand prize, a stunning wagon painted by Evelyn Palladino, to West Dock. The generous donations by the Casino Café, Davis Park Ferry, and Harbor Store brought smiles to all the winners, especially the kids, who got ice cream sandwiches courtesy of the store. The over-21 crowd was delighted with the Blue Point Summer (and swag) Lisa Rose and Clare Rose contributed. Thanks to everyone who joined and came out to cheer on Grand Marshall Neil Foley, accompanied by their lovely wife, Karen! Nancy Pines moved us with her touching God Bless America, and the first fire truck of cheer was awarded (there’s still a chance for round two, which will be drawn at the 400 Club Raffle on September 1. Don’t forget to buy your ticket to support the Fire Department!) The Babiak Family was pleasantly surprised to win the Casino gift card, on their first week vacation to Davis Park, with family visiting from California and Pennsylvania. Apologies to Joel and Anne and the company for not conveying the route change. All dressed up and no one to cheer. Next year!

Fireworks are always a hit, especially when the DPFD isn’t called to put out any wayward sparks. Jeff and Giselle hosted a fabulous soirée with views for miles of pop after colorful pop. Of course, we can’t forget the bright pop of oh-so-many birthday candles to celebrate Meghan Hasher’s birthday on July 4 and also Fil Kefalas’ big day on July 3, celebrated with cousin Laura from Texas and bro Ara, which included a zip trip on H2O to a delicious dinner at the top of the Bay with Bill, Shauna, Jim, Ginger and Craig (the present company also included). It was such a smooth trip that we can’t wait to do it again on July 13 with Friends of Davis Park as we head further west to Ocean Beach. This stupendous group does so much for our community — not just great adventures, but donations to the Medical Association and playground, not to mention upcoming movie nights. Also, on July 13, it is Comedy Night at the Church; check out the flyers around town, and be sure to get your tickets for Davis Park’s Got Talent! Join your talented (and some more enthusiastic) neighbors for this fun-filled event on July 27, also at the Church. Thanks to Maggie for pulling it together again!

That’s it for this week, but we’ll be back soon! Send your tips, tattles and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!