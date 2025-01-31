Islip High School Students Named All-State Football Players

Islip High School varsity football players quarterback Brady Nash and offensive back Dylan Smith, who were recently named to the New York State Sportswriters Association’s 2024 All-State third-team offense.

Islip had a memorable 2024 season, finishing with a record of 6-2 and earning the third seed in the playoffs. Led by Nash and Smith, the Bucs defeated the sixth-seeded Hauppauge Eagles in the Conference III quarterfinals before their season ended in the semifinals against Half Hollow Hills West.

Nash’s senior year highlights included 33 touchdowns, 3,259 total yards, 2,362 passing yards, 897 rushing yards, and a 65% completion rate. Among Long Island football players, he finished third overall in passing yards, second in total yards, second in total yards, and second for touchdowns.

Smith recorded 255 rushing yards during the 2024 season, tallying 69 receptions for 1,047 total yards.

Congratulations to both!