Pumpkin and Apple Picking on South Shore Long Island

Pumpkin and Apple Picking is about enjoying the crisp autumn air as friends and families gather to celebrate the harvest may be one of the most blissful experiences about living on the South Shore. It is also a destination, as we receive visitors from other regions who come to enjoy a little of what we have. Farm stands are a part of the experience too, and some will be open for only a little while longer. There is plenty to go around. Here is a brief guide we curated so you, too, can sample some of the best.

🍎 Moonlight Pumpkin Picking

Visit Organics Today Farms, 169 Washington St., East Islip, every Saturday evening in October from 6-9 p.m. for moonlight pumpkin picking! This family-friendly event is fun for everyone- bring a flashlight! Sample some fresh cider and pick out your favorite pumpkin in a new way! For more information, visit organicstodayfarms.com.

🍎 Saturday, October 26

Town of Islip Apple Festival

The beloved Town of Islip Apple Fall Festival will return to the Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Avenue, Sayville, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a day of family fun featuring craft vendors, amusement rides, a petting zoo, and, of course, a wide variety of apple-flavored desserts and drinks. Rain date: October 27. For more information, visit islipny.gov.

🍎 Farm Stands and Pumpkin Patches Include:

Brightwaters Farms, 1624 Manatuck Blvd, Bay Shore is open daily with a fee on weekends. Fall Harvest goes on through October 27.

Organics Today Farm, 169 Washington St., East Islip. Open daily with Free Admission. Pumpkin Picking goes on through October 31.

Woodside Nursery and Garden Center, 134 East Woodside Ave., Patchogue. Open daily with Free Admission. Pumpkin Picking goes on through October 31.

Babylon Village Farmers Market, Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 West Main St. Open Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon through November, rain or shine.

Islip Farmers Market on 655 Main St. Open Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon, through November 23.