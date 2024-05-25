DAVIS PARK/EAST ENDERS: Delightful Days Ahead in Davis!

Greetings friends and neighbors, summer is here and after a long winter, we’re ready to spend sandy days and fun nights on our slice of heaven! It’s been great to see so many of you, with days, weeks, and months of fun ahead.

First ferry is our official welcome home, but Derby Day really kicks us off and this year was no different. Throngs of celebrants got the party started early and the Friends of Davis Park’s Derby Hat Contest brought out fantastic entrants, including early Cinco de Mayo head gear (and perhaps a margarita or two). Thanks to Brian and Liz Campbell, Lee Cillo, LT Micelli, Bill Schatz, Shauna Pogue-Lent, Kristin Downs, and Maureen Guardino for the community fun! Congrats to Cathy Schisler for Most Authentic; Pauline Nadeau, Most Creative; Aiden Westra as Most Over the Top; and Josh Swan for Best Dressed. Special thanks to Nicolai, Andrew, Cory, Kevin, and Jake for keeping us watered!

As always, the Barries hosted a swell soirée, and we hear the lasagna was divine — as was the company. We say this annually, but maybe next year!

There is no shortage of upcoming events, which you can check out on the calendar at www.DavisPark.org. Up next, CRAB’s Annuals Plant Sale, the DPFD Open House (meet new Chief Craig Beane, as we thank former Chief Linda Spencer), DPA Annual Meeting and much more! Come join your neighbors to make a great place even greater.

A pirate ship has landed in the marina! At long last, a playground has opened thanks to the hard work and dogged determination of CRAB, the DPA, Friends of Davis Park, Parks Commissioner Ed Morris, and Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Neil Foley. Thanks also to all of you who vociferously campaigned for this important amenity.

Speaking of hard work and dogged determination, very special shout outs to DPA President Jayne Robinson, Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Neil Foley, the Fire Island Association, County Executive Ed Romaine, Governor Hochul, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Congressman Gabarino, Michelle DiBrita and her ECD team, and the DPA’s John Lund for moving heaven, earth, sand, and the Army Corps on our beach repair projects. After the beating we took over the winter and initial reluctance to remedy the resulting near calamitous situation, this group of stalwarts pulled together to do the right thing and get our project moving. Thank you all!

Unfortunately, we also lost some of our friends and stalwarts over this particularly tough winter. Ex-chiefs Paul Young and Tom Sutherland left us too soon. We were shocked by the passing of dear friends Craig Faulhaber and Billy Russell. We’ll miss longtime neighbor Thelma Dixon. Jim Tully was a pillar of our community and a mainstay. Mark Rose leaves a hole in the hearts of many. Our hearts go out to their families and friends.

We’ll toast them and new friends and memories as we welcome summer and each other. This is our community column, so please send tips, tidbits and tattles to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!

Lisa Daglian is a life-long beach baby who first visited Davis Park when she was two weeks old. She introduced her husband Fil and her stepchildren to Davis Park as well, as Fil has steadily risen through the ranks of the Davis Park Fire Department, where he now serves as First Assistant Chief. When she is off island, Lisa heads a transit rider advocacy organization that advocates on behalf of the region’s subway, bus and Staten Island Railway riders, and Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad commuters.