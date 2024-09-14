Kismet Capers: Kismet Kontinues

Like last summer in Kismet, we have been experiencing the “Ides of August,” which bring rain, wind, high and rip tides, and a welcome relief from the oppressive heat. However, I hope you’re reading this under clear skies, basking in bright sunlight or clear moonlight.

The annual Kismet Kids Fishing Tournament was held last Tuesday, August 20. Despite grey skies and a blustery north wind, this year’s contest attracted a record number of 78 kids between the ages of toddler and 12. Lee described registration as a “wonderful, organized mess.” Apparently, the weather also attracted a record number of good-sized Snappers. This group of volunteers, led by Kim, included the Lems Warren, Lee, and Edmund) Patty, Stephanie, Tony, John A., Jack, Sharon S, Joe K, Tommy, and new this year, Walter, Lois, and Cathy did a fabulous job pulling this all together—every business in town and some beyond contributed cash, prizes, sodas, or lunch. There were two trophy winners in each age group: under 6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Third-place winners got a lanyard medal. Thatcher won a large trophy for “most fish.” Through a new lottery system this year, every child can choose a donated prize like a boogie board, fishing pole, mini tackle box, and more. Some familiar names this year include Mooney (Bethany), Sweidler (grands, Haylee and Wyatt), and Cole (Ryan, Lexie.)

The Labor Day weekend events began with Tim Mooney’s band playing at the Kismet Inn last night. “Yacht Lobsters” will play at Dive and Jared Rosner at Bar Aquatic this Friday night. Things get under full swing Saturday morning when the KLAW (Kismet League for Animal Welfare) will offer Scratch-Off and 50-50 raffles from 9:30 a.m. on when KLAW folks set up shop at a table across from the Kismet Fire House. Winners will be announced on Sunday. The second prize will be the “Kismetopoly” game – “Monopoly” with Kismet people and businesses on the board. The game “Kismetopoly” was created in the mid-2000s by Kismet residents and friends, with proceeds donated to the west end Fire Island 4-year “4-Poster” tick control study project held in conjunction with Cornell University that led a successful program still running in Saltaire and Fair Harbor.

The weekend continues on Saturday night with Jared Roeser, acoustic guitar, at Bar Aquatic at 5 p.m., “Rich Mahogany” at Dive at 7 p.m., and “Clashing Heads” at the Inn at 10 p.m. More music is growing mellow throughout the weekend as we move into September. The good news is Labor Day is not the end here in Kismet. Fall doesn’t even begin until September 22. The weather is usually mild, the beach is relatively un-crowded, and the water is still warm. Getting an ocean-front space may even be possible without having to haul chairs down at sunrise.

Oktoberfest will take place on Tuesday, October 8, and the traditional Halloween Party will be on Saturday, November 2.