Woodhull School Students Graduate to Next Level

Woodhull School recently celebrated its spring concert and graduation ceremony to mark the achievements of 6th-grade and prekindergarten students. The evening showcased the students’ hard work and dedication with performances that highlighted their talents under the direction of music teacher Michael Vitale.

In addition to the concert, graduate students were honored for their remarkable growth during the school year, and sixth graders were given community awards to recognize their significant accomplishments and contributions to the school.

Such awards underscore the importance of community support in fostering a nurturing and enriching educational environment. Dressed in white caps and gowns, the prekindergarten students also crossed the stage where they were congratulated by school Fire Island Superintendent of School Travis Davey.