How To Get to Fire Island

Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) was founded to prevent the construction of a destructive freeway and to preserve its landscapes and idyllic car-free beach communities. The preserved landscape draws over 2.2 million visitors annually, according to National Park Service (NPS) estimates, and all of them must contend with the island’s unique transportation situation. This guide explains the nuances for both visitors and residents.

Catching The Ferry

Many trips to Fire Island begin by boarding a ferryboat. There are three leading ferry companies that each serve a different chunk of Fire Island from terminals in Bay Shore, Sayville, and Patchogue. It is essential to know which company runs boats to your desired destination before you board. Scheduling and destinations also vary throughout the months, so take a close look at the schedule when planning a trip.

Fire Island Ferries is based out of Bay Shore and transports passengers to the western Fire Island communities of Kismet, Saltaire, Fair Harbor, Atlantique, Dunewood, Ocean Beach, Seaview, and Ocean

Bay Park. Round-trip ferry tickets are available for purchase on paper, through their mobile app, and even via Uber. 40-trip book tickets are also available for both children and adults. The company’s main terminal is located at 99 Maple Avenue in Bay Shore. However, some communities are serviced by their nearby satellite terminals – West and Saltaire Terminals – during the season. All three terminals are easily or a short walk or shuttle ride from the Bay Shore Station of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR).

The Sayville Ferry Service serves as the gateway to the world-famous LGBT+ destinations of Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines, as well as the NPS-controlled Sailors Haven, and the exclusive community of Water Island. Round-trip tickets vary in price. Tickets can also be bought in bulk for Cherry Grove, Fire Island Pines, and Water Island. The company’s ferry terminal is located at 41 River Road, a half-hour walk or short shuttle ride from the Sayville LIRR Station.

The Davis Park Ferry is based in Patchogue. The company serves the Davis Park community and the FINS area of Watch Hill, situated on the western edge of the Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness (also called the Otis Pike Wilderness), from two distinct terminals. The Davis Park Ferry Terminal is at 80 Brightwood Street, while the Watch Hill Ferry Terminal is at 160 West Avenue. The Davis Park Ferry Terminal is approximately a 22-minute walk from the Patchogue LIRR station, whereas the Watch Hill Ferry Terminal is just a five-minute walk from the train. Round-trip tickets paid in cash . Tickets for this service are not available for digital purchase and can only be bought in person, right before boarding the ferry.

Additionally, the private Fire Island community of Point O’Woods operates an independent ferry service to its community from Bay Shore. For information on ticket fares, terminal parking, freight policies, and other essentials visit the website of the carrier that serves your destination.

Other Boat Transport Options

The ferry services are not the only way to cross the Great South Bay. There is also the Fire Island Water Taxi (owned by Fire Island Ferries), which offers a premium private “Crossbay Service” for up to 10 people, with the price increasing for every additional person and midnight bookings. Fire Island Water Taxi also provides “Lateral Service” between various communities and locations on Fire Island at comparably affordable prices depending on the origin point and destination.

The Davis Park Ferry also offers private ferries and water taxis for weddings, parties, educational groups, and other group organizations. Finally, the Sayville Ferry Service offers special bookings for boats as well. Reach out to those companies for more pricing information.

There are many places on Fire Island where you can dock or moor your boat, including several public marinas. The NPS operates facilities at Watch Hill and Sailors Haven, offering both overnight and seasonal slips. Other public marinas on Fire Island include Brookhaven’s Davis Park Marina, Islip’s Atlantique Marina, and the Ocean Beach Marina. There are also multiple private marinas and docks across the island owned by numerous restaurants, yacht clubs, businesses, and community associations on Fire Island. The exact rules and availability for all of these places vary, so do your research ahead of time before docking. Keep in mind that as of January 2025, all operators need a NY boating safety certification for power boats.

Driving Options After All

Finally, while Fire Island is primarily a car-free island, there are still a few ways for visitors to access it by car. Robert Moses State Park is located on Fire Island, but it is not within FINS jurisdiction or its driving rules. The state park is home to the southern portion of the Robert Moses Causeway and several huge parking fields. Robert Moses Field 5 serves as the park’s entrance to Fire Island, providing access to the Fire Island Lighthouse and Kismet via hiking, biking, and the Fire Island Pedicab (during its operating season and hours).

The Pedicab charges fees to reach the lighthouse and the outskirts of Kismet. The state park itself also charges parking fees for in-demand days and times between April 5 and November 2, according to its website. Parking in Field 5 is a cost-effective way to visit Fire Island, but only for a day trip, as overnight parking is prohibited without a permit, which is only available to residents.

On the other end of the island, the Smith Point Bridge allows for automobile access to Smith Point County Park and, by extension, the eastern end of the Otis Pike Wilderness. There is a large parking lot in this county park, available for visitors to both the federal wilderness area and the county park, for a small fee. It is also possible to obtain recreational off-road driving permits for Smith Point County Park, Robert Moses State Park, and specific areas of FINS itself, although not for the designated wilderness area.

Reaching Fire Island can be a bit more complex than visiting many other locations on Long Island and across the United States; however, if you ask any true Fire Islander whether the effort is worth it, they will give you an unequivocal yes. It’s time to plan a trip to this unique and magical island and see what all the fuss is about for yourself.