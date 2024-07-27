Meet the Cover Artist: Andrea Bass

Andrea Bass’s story is an example of how a successful career transition can be made at any stage of life. After a successful career as a marketing director, representing major brands like Chock Full O’Nuts coffee and Easy-Off oven cleaner, she decided to pursue her art degree, earning her MFA from Coty College of New York in 2018.

Bass has built an impressive CV in a short time, including a residency from the New York Foundation for the Arts and L ’Air, Paris; two films made the finalist selection at film festivals in New York and Italy; and participation in group exhibitions, which include Local Project Art Space in Long Island City, Galerie Mémoire de l’Avenir in Paris, and the Whitney Houston Biennial (not to be confused with the Whitney Museum Biennial).

Now, her quirky and charming paintings are included in a group exhibition at the Ocean Beach Historical Society called “Good Morning, Ocean Beach.” She is exhibiting alongside two other Ocean Beach favorites: the photography of longtime resident/ former FIN columnist Gail Stamler and Craig Rubinstein’s iconic sunrise photos at the Ocean Beach ferry dock.

“I just became very inspired by the people and the way they behave on the beach,” I mean, I’m not the first to be fascinated by all of that, but I hope I take a unique view. I find the people the most amusing,” said Bass during our interview the day before the opening of the exhibition.

One small painting that resonated with many of the guests who attended the gallery reception was of a couple on the beach. One of them was blasting a cellphone on speaker mode in the face of his companion. How many times have we all witnessed that on the beach?

“Fire Island is where people go to become their old selves, their boundaries shift, and 90% of it is in a good direction. Some of it is not,” she explained.

Don’t let the healthy sense of humor fool you. Her mixed-media technique is also nothing short of remarkable. She handles acrylic paint medium with bold confidence and is not shy to throw in some glitter or scribble with paint pens in bright neon colors.

Andrea’s solo thesis show at the Compton-Geothals Gallery was entitled “Why Does Gloria Steinem Look Like Barbie?” And yes, there is some pre-movie Barbie imagery among her works on display at the historical society. Recently, Andrea met another local artist she admires, John Masiello of Cherry Grove, whose Barbie imagery graced the cover of our June 7, 2024 edition.

“That guy in Cherry Grove who has ‘The Doll House’ is fascinating,” Andrea said. “I didn’t know anything about the Artist Tour of Cherry Grove until I read about it in your newspaper.”

Glad we could help, Andrea. “Good morning, Ocean Beach” will remain on display through July 28, 2024. Hours at the Ocean Beach Historical Society are Thursday- Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 7 p.m.-10 p.m.