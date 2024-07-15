OCEAN BEACH: After the 4th

I’m writing this the morning after the Fourth of July, and I can barely raise my arms to type after all of yesterday’s exhausting fun. The morning started with the Children’s Parade and Ocean Beach families brought the creativity! Groups and businesses converted wagons into mermaid parties, a school bus, a blasting-off “Rocket Fuel,” an excavator, multiple varieties of ships, and so many more unique displays. The Bay Shore Fire Department’s marching band performed, and the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department brought their signature yellow flair.

The annual Ocean Beach Fire Department (OBFD) picnic took place on the ballfield after. Children (and a few children-at-heart) delighted in aiming fire hose, the targets being hot children eager to get sprayed. OBFD volunteers poured beers at such a quick rate that all of the kegs were empty after the first hour! Ocean Beach Youth Group counselors brought sports activities for the kids while their parents socialized.

Prior to the Fourth Fun, the OBFD held its annual meeting and elections. Chief George Hesse and Assistant Chief Peter Brennan will continue in their roles. Drew Becker (no relation, though our siblings coincidentally live in the same town in Maine!) was elected Second Assistant Chief. James Wicks was elected Third Assistant Chief, so I now address him as “Your honor, Chief Magistrate.” Hunter Newman and Matt Rosen of Summer Club and Justin Seltzer of Ocean Beach were voted in as probationary members.

Just as we’re starting to come down from the excitement of the Fourth, this weekend brings another packed calendar of events. The Ocean Beach Historical Society opens a new exhibit of local artists titled “Good Morning OB.” The Fire Island Film Festival returns to the Community House on July 13th with award-winning short films. If you prefer to create your masterpiece, Diane Montes leads a Seascape Resin Night at Palms Bay on July 16th at 6:30 p.m. I made one with her a few summers ago and love seeing the sun shine through it.

The tennis and pickleball courts are finally open, and the wagon parking area should be completed soon! If team sports are more your speed, the Ocean Beach Softball Tournament begins July 20th and lasts four weekends. Six teams will play for the title, and interested players are invited to sign up at oceanbeachsoftball.com. This is the twentieth consecutive year of the tournament!

In Seaview, the Fire Island Synagogue offers a free Children’s Program every Friday from 5 to 6 p.m., rain or shine. The season kicked off on June 28, when veteran OBYG counselors Ariel and Bria Lewis led about 20 children and their caregivers through an hour of arts and crafts, refreshments, and songs with Cantor Basya Schecter. I saw some little friends walking back to Ocean Beach afterward with huge smiles and adorable crafts.

If you have anything I want to share, please email me at OceanBeachKelly@gmail.com or say hi when you see me in town!