Barbeque, Bombshells, and Vets at Beacon House Bay Shore

This is not your typical Independence Day barbecue. The folks at United Veterans Beacon House (UVBH), headquartered in Bay Shore, went all out on the afternoon of June 27 for their annual Fourth of July cookout. As veterans, some formerly homeless, mingled with friends, supporters, and elected officials, the patriotic performance group known as The American Bombshells belted out a repertoire of feel-good American songs.

“This is a really cool cookout,” offered one of several young guests at UVBH’s seventeenth annual cookout.

The large tent on the grounds of UVBH’s Bay Shore offices provided shady comfort to the crowd of nearly 200. The American Bombshells, an Andrews Sisters-like singing trio, performed in military-style costumes reminiscent of the 1940s. Barbequed food with all the fixings, beverages, and big smiles greeted guests at the outdoor buffet, where volunteers from Stop ‘N Shop and National Grid served lunch provided, in part, by DiCarlo Food.

UVBH holds the annual cookout to say “thank you” to Long Island’s veterans and to provide a venue for veterans and their supporters to interact.

“There is no substitute for direct, personal interaction between our veterans and the community. Breaking down walls of assumptions – on both sides – is key to moving forward and expanding support [for the veteran community],” says Frank Amalfitano, UVBH’s long-serving president and chief executive officer.

While some have claimed that the number of homeless veterans substantially declined in the last decade, the experience on the ground for UVBH tells a different story.

“We currently have 40 of 40 beds filled at the [Northport] Veterans Administration homeless shelter, with a waiting list,” says Mr. Amalfitano. “We have welcomed 400 through our doors in the last year. The face of the typical veteran in need that we see has changed over the years. They are younger, they are parents to small children, and many are female. The need is there.”

Over a dozen veterans, many wearing symbols of their past service in the United States Military, attended the cookout. They, along with community leaders, donors, and elected officials, lounged among the numerous round tables adorned with red, white, and blue decorations.

“This is just great; it’s so lively and uplifting,” shared Islip Town Councilman Mike McElwee (R-West Islip), who took office in January and counts the Bay Shore among the areas he represents.

“Everyone is happy, enjoying the day, eating good food, and sharing stories. I’m privileged to be here.”

Festivities kicked off initially with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem – sung by the American Bombshells. Former state senator Phil Boyle, a member of the board of directors at UVBH, emceed the short program. As in years past, Angie Carpenter (R-West Islip), Islip town supervisor, attended to show her support. She was joined by Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood), Suffolk County Legislators Samuel Gonzalez Jr (D-Brentwood), and Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon).

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (C-Seldon), who serves as chair of the Suffolk County Legislature’s Veterans Affairs Committee, encouraged the crowd, echoing the sentiments of all in attendance that the day was perfect.

“It’s an honor to work with Long Island’s veterans [community]. I’m so proud of our veterans and the work that Beacon House does to support them,” he shared.

United Veterans Beacon House has assisted over 30,000 individual veterans since its inception 30 years ago. The agency operates 52 residences throughout Long Island for formerly homeless veterans and manages the U.S. Veterans Administration homeless shelter in Northport. Its core mission is to provide services and guidance to those in need and help veterans regain their independence so that they may live fruitful and productive lives.