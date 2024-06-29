Top Toque Competition: Cooking for a Cause

The winning dish prepared by Kevin Breeden with his filet Mignon Tartar.

On Saturday, June 22, The Community House in Ocean Beach housed Top Toque: a “Top Chef Style Competition” held to benefit the Ocean Beach Community Fund Playground Restoration Project. Passionate participants ranged from local restaurant chefs to Ocean Beach homeowners. Celebrity guest Erin Colton of News 12 also put in a bright appearance.

Scott Hirsch, owner of The Island Mermaid shared a few words from the stage.

“Passion is such a big thing in Ocean Beach, and these chefs had it!”

The crowd applauded Hirsh’s dedication to the community, as he was a major part of planning this event. The panel of judges: Alexis Herron, Lisa Jaffee and Sam Boudloche took their time evaluating each dish before coming to their final decisions, remarking “all dishes were successful,” before announcing the results.

At the peak of the event, a large crowd of spectators had formed to see the unveiling of the winners. Congratulations to Kevin Breeden for winning first place, and Joe Rago for coming in second. Each participant was dedicated and put in their best efforts.