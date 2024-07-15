Cake or Pie? With Elle Key and Keegan-Michael Key

Reminiscent of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Keegan-Michael and Elle Key are their generation’s dynamic duo of comedy and production. Keegan, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning actor with as many characters in him as Shakespeare, and his filmmaker wife Elle, a brilliant producer, writer, and director, have turned collaboration into an art form, blending their talents to create unforgettable content that has audiences laughing, crying, and everything in between. Their recent book, “The History of Sketch Comedy,” named for their Webby-winning podcast, will soon be available on Audible, and even though I have read it from cover to cover, I can’t wait to listen.

Jane Rosen (J.R.): Together, you recently published “The History of Sketch Comedy,” an equally hysterical and historical journey from Vaudeville to the current day brimming with personal experiences. Writing a book with your spouse – recommend or get out now!?

Elle Key (E.K.): If you’re married to one of the most fantastic sketch comedy performers of all time, I would suggest writing a book about sketch comedy with them.

Keegan-Michael Key (K.M.K.): If you’re married to a creative partner who isn’t afraid to do some heavy lifting, then go for it!

J.R.: Of all the comedians you’ve worked with, who had you the most star-struck?

E.K.: It’s a tie between Mel Brooks and Carol Burnett.

K.M.K: And thankfully, everyone else in the book would agree.

J.R.: You’re asked to perform a karaoke duet. What would it be?

E.K.: I would say Keegan would sing “Tennessee Whisky,” and I would be the backup swooner.

JR: Your wedding song?

KMK: Surprise, surprise: “Tennessee Whisky.”

JR: Your sandwich orders?

KMK: Roast beef and cheddar on a roll, heated with shredded lettuce and horseradish mayo.

EK: A hard-to-find “combo:” beef salami, turkey pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, oil, and red wine vinegar on a wedge.

JR: Word is that Elle is a Wordle aficionado. Elle, are you willing to share your first word?

E.K.: I change my words almost every day. And I am now up to seven Wordle-in-ones. Yes, that is correct, seven. My first Wordle in one was “found.”

J.R.: Describe your perfect summer day.

K.M.K.: Sitting in the sun, reading a book, and maybe walking on a beach if I’m lucky enough to have one nearby.

J.R.: Mike Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jack Black blurbed your book, not too shabby! If you could pick three comedians/actors who are no longer with us to add blurbs to “The History of Sketch Comedy,” who would they be?

E.K.: Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar, John Belushi…

K.M.K.: If Sid Caesar gave us a blurb, that would be amazing.

J.R.: Who is the bigger football fan, Keegan or Elle? Who are you each rooting for?

K.M.K.: [Born in Michigan] I am the louder fan. Go Lions! Elle is definitely the more positive fan. She always believes in her team, and being a New Yorker, sometimes that’s rare.

E.K.: Yes, I am an uber-positive Giants fan. Hey, there’s always hope!

J.R.: Keegan—I loved you in Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower.” What was most surprising about being on Broadway? Most gratifying? Least gratifying?

K.M.K.: I was surprised at how close the audience was; they were such a big part of the experience. The most gratifying parts were the chance to modify and improve the performance night after night and the camaraderie I built with my castmates. The least gratifying part was knowing it was going to end.

J.R.: Elle—You won the Webby Award for best writing for your audible series, “The History of Sketch Comedy.” Can you direct us to a favorite episode?

E.K.: Being a child of the ’70s and 80s, I loved campy variety shows, so the chapter called “That’s Entertainment?” is one of my favorites.

J.R.: It’s a typical Saturday, 1986; where are you, and what are you doing? 1996?

K.M.K.: In 1986, I was in high school running track, so on any given day, I was probably hurdling over something. In ’96, I had just finished grad school, so I was probably somewhere trying to improvise someone hurdling on stage at the Second City.

J.R.: What was the last great book you read?

K.M.K.: I’m almost to the end of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Mother Night,” and it’s pretty darn great.

E.K.: I’m on a writing deadline now and would love to catch up on some reading, but since Keegan is currently borrowing my copy of “Mother Night,” can my answer be ditto?

J.R.: Cake or Pie?

E.K.: Chocolate Pudding Pie or Cheesecake. Can I have both?

K.M.K.: For me, it’s 100% Key Lime Pie. No relation.

Jane L. Rosen is the author of Seven Summer Weekends., On Fire Island, A Shoe Story, Eliza Starts a Rumor, and Nine Women, One Dress. She is also a screenwriter and contributor to publications including The New Times, Tablet, and now, her hometown paper, the Fire Island News. She and her husband have three grown daughters and a rescue pup named Rosalita.