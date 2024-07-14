COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Big Tent, GSB Music, and FI Dance Festivals

The Fire Island Dance Festival is one of the crown jewels of annual events on Fire Island.

Friday, July 12

Ocean Beach Historical Society Artists Show

Ocean Beach Community Fund presents a showcase of various artists at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, opening at 7 p.m. and running until July 28. Opening night will include live performances and light refreshments. More information can be found at obhistory.org.

Saturday, July 13

Kismet Kake Sale

The Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary will host a bake sale in Kismet’s Firehouse Community Room, located directly across from the Kismet Market on Oak Street, Kismet, beginning at 8 a.m. Contributions will gladly be accepted at the Firehouse the night prior. Call 917-848-0627 for more information.

Saturday, July 13

Under the Big Tent Festival

Find the Big Tent on the grounds of the First Baptist Church of Bay Shore, 175 Second Avenue, Bayshore, from 12 to 3:30 p.m. It’s a day of free music, food, and fun featuring a performance from the Island Symphony Orchestra. Rain or shine. For more information, visit bigtentbayshore.com.

Saturday, July 13

Liberation: Fire Island

Immigration Equality will host a pool party fundraiser to support LGBTQ refugees at 548 Beachcomber Walk, Fire Island Pines, from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy some drinks and the celebration of life, love, and success! For ticket pricing and purchasing, visit immigrationequality.org.

Saturday, July 13

Fire Island Film Festival

Fire Island Film Festival will be held at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. The Cost is $50 per person. Meet and discuss films! Tickets can be purchased at fifilmfest.com.

Saturday, July 13

A Home at Last Fundraiser

A Home at Last, an organization that has been helping cats since 2001, will host a fundraiser at Station Pub, 3 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville, at 8:30 p.m. Hosted by drag queen Ivy Stalls, the event will feature drag bingo, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and more. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 631-220-2253.

Sunday, July 14

Free Summer Concert Series: Threes Accompany

Islip Arts Council’s summer concert series will be held at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, beginning at 2 p.m. Enjoy the stunning landscapes at the arboretum while listening to some live tunes. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Sunday, July 14

Classic Tea Dance

Fire Island Pines Historical Preservation Society will host a classic tea dance at The Ice Palace, 1 Main Walk, Cherry Grove, from 4-7:30 p.m. This event is free to enter. Visit icepalace.club for more information.

Tuesday, July 16

Jazz in July

Experience live jazz from musician Thomas Manuel and his ensemble at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.

Thursday, July 18

Bay Shore Historical Society Dinner on the Bay

The Bay Shore Historical Society will host the Annual Dinner on the Bay at the Captain Bills Restaurant & Catering, 122 Ocean Avenue, Bay Shore, starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a wonderful dinner with members and guests, with live music from Tommy Duck. Cost: $50 per member, $55 for non-members. Find more information and tickets at bayshorehistoricalsociety.org/dinner-on-the-bay.

Thursday, July 18- Sunday, July 21

Great South Bay Music Festival

The Annual GSB Music Festival will occur throughout the weekend at Shorefront Park, 49 Smith Street, Patchogue. Many talented musicians will take the stage; attendees can listen to music, eat local food, and shop! Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. More information can be found at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Weekend of July 19

Fire Island Dance Festival

Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will host the charitable event of the Fire Island Summer at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines. Multiple performances will take place over the weekend, and different ticket packages are available. For more information, visit dradance.org.

Saturday, July 20

Race the Narrows

Mastic Beach Conservancy will host a paddle race fundraiser at Violet Cove, 2 Violet Road, Mastic Beach, from 8 a.m. to1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the protection of waterfront parkland around the Mastic Beach Peninsula. Registration fee: $50-70. To register, visit events.elitefeats.com/24narrows.

Saturday, July 20

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at Brookside County Park, 59 Brook Street, West Sayville, beginning at 2 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Sunday, July 21

Free Summer Concert Series: Nina Etcetera

Islip Arts Council’s summer concert series will be held at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, beginning at 2 p.m. Enjoy the stunning landscapes at the arboretum while listening to some live tunes. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Fun For Kids

Monday, July 15

Free Summer Movie: Lilo and Stitch

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie night for children. The first film, “Lilo and Stitch,” will be shown at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copaigue, starting after sunset, approximately 8:35 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Monday, July 22

Free Summer Movie: The Empire Strikes Back

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie for children: “The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copaigue, starting after sunset, approx. 8:35 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Week of Monday, August 5

Historic Sail Program

The Long Island Maritime Museum will host a sailing program for children ages 10-14 at 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over the week, participants will learn about sailing first-hand while aboard the Historic Oyster Sloop Priscilla. The cost is $185 per child. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Tiny Trekkers Series

Preschoolers can join Seatuck Environmental Association to explore nature’s wonders through hiking, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more! Programs are held on Mondays in June from 1-2 p.m. at alternating locations: The first and third Monday at Suffolk County Environmental Center, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip; and the second and fourth Monday at South Shore Nature Center, 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip. Programs will take place outdoors; dress appropriately. Pre-registration is required before the event, as space is limited. Cost: $10 for one child and one caregiver; $5 for each additional child. For details, visit seatuck.org.

L.I. Maritime Museum Summer Camp

Bay Days- an exciting summer discovery program that explores Long Island’s maritime habitats is offered for children ages 6-11. Fun-filled days with games, arts & crafts, field trips, experiments and more, followed by a trip over to Sunken Forest. Program runs weekly from July 1- August 16. Cost: $260/week, additional siblings $180/week. To register, call 631-854-4974.

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Ongoing General Events

OBHS Art Show: “Good Morning, Ocean Beach”

The Ocean Beach Historical Society will display a collective art show at Bay Walk & Cottage from July 12 to 28. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. on opening night. Come see stellar art from Craig Rubenstein, Gail Stamler, and Andrea Bass. For details, call 631-583-8972.

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink, and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2 to August 27 at the Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, and Fair Harbor, at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

The Fire Island Follies

See the enchanting Fire Island Follies every Thursday at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, 9 p.m. Wild burlesque fun all summer long! More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Live Music Sundays at CJ’s

Stop by CJ’s Fire Island, 479 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, every Sunday at 3 p.m. to see live music from Johnny Kroo. More information can be found at cjsfireisland.com.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.