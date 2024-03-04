St. Patrick’s Day on the South Shore

Long Islanders love their Saint Patrick’s Day Parades festivities, but perhaps no more so than the heart of the South Shore. Along the Montauk Highway, one need not travel far to catch some Irish eyes smiling and the holiday is a month-long event. Here are some the parades happening over March, as well as a few Fire Island favorites.

☘️ BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS ST. PATRICKS DAY PARADE: Saturday, March 9 @ 2 p.m.

A parade much beloved by Bay Shore and many of the neighboring hamlets, the 2024 Grand Marshal is Reverend Seán Gann of St. Patrick’s Church as well as having served as Chaplain to the Suffolk County Police Emerald Society, as chaplain to the Suffolk County Police Pipe Band, the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. The parades route starts at Saxon Ave., heading west into towards Main Street. Visit bsbwstpatricksparade.com for more information.

☘️ OCEAN BEACH FIRE DEPARTMENT CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE DINNER: Saturday, March 9 @ 6 p.m.

After the Bay Shore parade winds down, many Fire Islanders will be heading over to the Ocean Beach Firehall to enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day feast that can’t be beat. All you can eat corned beef and cabbage with all the fixings, beer/wine/soft drinks, and deserts all for the flat fee of $15 per person with children under 12 years of age eating for free.

☘️ BAY PORT/BLUEPOINT ST. PATRICKS DAY PARADE: Sunday, March 10 @ 11 a.m.

Hosted by the Bayport-Bluepoint Chamber of Commerce, the Parade runs from Montauk Highway and Snedecor Avenue to Montauk Highway and Blue Point Avenue. This year’s Grand Marshal is Assessor Emeritus of Town of Brookhaven as well as former Islip Town Assessor, Ronald Devine Jr.

☘️ PATCHOGUE VILLAGE’S ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: Sunday, March 17 @ 12:15 p.m.

On St. Patrick’s Day itself, the Incorporated Village of Patchogue Parade will commence, hosted by the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. The Parade runs from Route 112 to West Avenue, then along Main Street. The annual “May the Road Rise to Meet Ye” 5K run will also take place prior to the parade itself, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Reese’s 1900 pub and restaurant owners Matt Lowe and Joe Palmeri will share the honor as co-grand marshals at this year. For more information, visit patchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade.

☘️ CJ’S RESTAURANT & BAR: All weekend, March 16 & 17

St. Patrick’s Day is unofficially recognized as the soft opening of the 2024 season on Fire Island, with Ocean Beach Mayor James Mallott serving complimentary corned beef & cabbage for all at the Albatross. Just down the street, year-round watering hole Cj’s Restaurant & Bar has a whole itinerary of events lined up, including green beer and Rocket Fuel specials all day Saturday, with DJ Chris Kenny spinning all day. On Sunday, a “Kegs & Eggs” brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with tunes by DJ ShellShock.

☘️ BABYLON VILLAGE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: Sunday, March 24 @ 2 p.m.

We round out our list with the Incorporated Village of Babylon, with Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group President Niall Crowe serving as their Grand Marshal this year. The intricate parade route passes many village landmarks that include the Babylon Train Station, Argyle Theatre, Babylon Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Church among others. Visit babylonstpatricksdayparade to learn more.