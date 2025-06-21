Brianna’s Law Safety Class Now Required for All NY Motor Boaters

Boating is a way of life along the Great South Bay, but all motor operators now must take a required safety class before setting out in the water.

As of January 1, 2025, Brianna’s Law mandates that all New York power boaters pass a state-approved safety course to operate their boats legally, regardless of their age. Do you plan on operating a motorized boat in the waters of New York State this summer? You will need to obtain a safety certification if you have not already done so.

Any person operating a power boat in this state without first earning a safety certification could face fines between $100 and $250, according to a New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) press release issued at the signing of the law.

It should be noted that this law only applies to power boats and excludes operators of sailboats, kayaks, standup paddleboards, rowboats, and canoes.

The course takes eight hours to complete and ends with a test that must be taken to earn the certification. The course can be taken online or in person by anyone who is at least 10 years old, according to the OPRHP.

The law is named after 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck of St. James, NY, who was tragically killed in a boat collision in 2005 while returning from a trip to Fire Island. Brianna’s mother, Gina Lieneck, responded to the tragedy by fighting for stronger state boating safety laws. This advocacy paid off in 2019 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Brianna’s Law.

The safety certification requirement has been gradually phased in by age group since then. Starting in 2020, all boaters born on or after January 1, 1993, were required to get the certification. The age requirement for certification increased in 2022 and 2023. By January 2024, all individuals born on or after January 1, 1978, were required to obtain certification. Finally, at the beginning of this year, the law was fully phased in, and now power boaters of any age need to take the course.

Steve Kuhn, a clammer and author from Sayville who says he has been on the water for “close to 60 years,” attended the safety course on May 4 at the Blue Point Fire Department over one eight-hour day.

“I took the course and I thought it was educational and informative,” says Kuhn. “I learned things that I didn’t even know after being out on the water for all this time, so I think it’s a good idea that everybody gets a little better sense of what to do out there… I know other people said, ‘Well, I’ve been out on the water so long, what do I have to take a course for?’ but I think it informed people.”

However, Kuhn also added, “I felt it was maybe a little long, it was detailed, and they went over every little iota. I think they could have maybe shortened it a little,” but he ended by praising the instructor and the program overall.

Other boaters who responded to a Fire Island News survey on Facebook about Brianna’s Law also recognized its value, and some even suggested that it did not go far enough. One boater who identified herself as Ann said of the law, “I think it’s excellent. The more education boaters can get, the better,” though she also said she thought that “enforcement will be tough.” Ann said of the class experience itself: “I think it was good, but I think it could be even more comprehensive.”

Another respondent named Travis said that he agreed with Brianna’s Law but feels that the written test is too easy, and expressed support for a test that would have new boaters prove themselves on the water, saying: “You have to take a driver’s test to drive a car. Why not have a test to drive a boat?”

Another survey respondent who did not submit their name said he felt the course was “very informative” and said the requirement was “overdue,” but argued it would not solve the “epidemic of impaired operators on the water.” Other respondents also echoed concerns about the written test being at best the bare minimum needed and about the law not doing enough to prevent people from boating under the influence of alcohol.

A national version of Brianna’s Law, called the Brianna Lieneck Boating Safety Act of 2025 (H.R. 2772), was introduced to the House of Representatives by Representative Andrew Garbarino (NY-2) on April 9. It is co-sponsored by Representative Nick LaLota (NY-1) and Representative Laura Gillen (NY-4). Garbarino and LaLota are Republicans, while Gillen is a Democrat; thus, the bill has bipartisan support among the Long Island congressional delegation.

Brianna Lieneck should still be alive today, but her life was stolen by a tragic boating accident. Hopefully, Brianna’s Law will be sufficient to prevent future tragedies from occurring in New York State’s waters, and its example will inspire successful action at the federal level with H.R. 2772 to prevent similar tragedies nationwide. If you still need to sign up for a class to secure your boating safety certification for this season, you can find more information about online and in-person courses on the OPRHP’s website.