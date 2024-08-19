FOOD & BEVERAGE: The Island Mermaid Dining Experience

The Island Mermaid is popular for its cocktails and nightlife, but proprietor Scott Hirsch and his team of chefs take great care to curate an interesting menu—they are never content to rest on their laurels! Scott was gracious during my time at his establishment. I left it to him to decide my dishes, and I did not leave wanting.

Beneath the dim, blue-colored lights, the meal began with three appetizers. The fried calamari is accompanied by a spicy Romesco dipping sauce, a refreshing change from the typical marinara sauce served alongside the dish. Each piece of calamari was fried to light, crispy perfection, which is difficult to achieve when it’s a busy evening in the kitchen. Although a staple appetizer at most places, this one was particularly memorable.

Our next appetizer was the crispy pork belly, which isn’t something I’d typically order on a night out. To my surprise, the meaty bacon was quite pleasant, which I think was partly due to the divine Thai chili glaze.

My favorite flavor of the entire evening was the tuna tartar stack. Raw tuna, fresh guacamole, and cubed mango are presented in a levitating stack. Kudos for the presentation and the fresh flavor.

Then it was time to showcase the entrees and three elaborate dishes were brought over.

The miso cod was a showstopper. I especially enjoyed the cucumber carrot slaw that accompanied the fish. When staying on Fire Island, it’s common to crave a fresh catch, and this dish definitely satisfies that need. The miso notes on the beautiful white fish were a memorable combination.

Linguini was also served. While it can be a heavy dish to enjoy on a hot summer night, this take on the classic dish included a pistachio cream sauce, which was particularly enjoyable. Garnished with prosciutto, it was a bold Italian dish. This is the ultimate comfort food and pasta lovers will rejoice.

Finally, it was time to try pan-roasted sea scallops. They blew me away. Served with fingerling potatoes, this elegant dish is highly recommended, especially if you’re looking for something on the lighter side.

Be sure to check out The Island Mermaid at 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, for some good food and fun times. Follow @islandmermaidob on Instagram to see more.

Of course, I am the Community Calendar columnist, so I am going to take some time to remind you that the Miss Isle of Fire 2024 pageant will take place at Island Mermaid on September 7, 2024. Now one of the keystone post-Labor Day events on Fire Island, tickets went on sale as of August 10, and they never last. Get yours while you still can.