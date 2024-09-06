New Patchogue Arts Council Headquarters are Coming

The call about the new Patchogue Arts Council (PAC) grant came on the afternoon of June 25. Mayor Paul Pontieri answered his cell phone: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul was on the line. “She said, `I understand the Patchogue Arts Council is looking to build a cultural arts center. We have $2 million for that,’” recalled Pontieri. “We couldn’t announce until New York State issued the press release.”

It is an understatement to say that, in addition to the mayor, PAC board president Lori Devlin, executive director and curator Beth Giacummo, and program director/curator John Cino, all PAC founding members yelled “hooray” after hearing the good news.

“I can’t believe we got this far,” said Devlin of the organization that started in 2008 with over 20 board members. “But I think it’s because we didn’t do it for ourselves as artists; we did it for the community.”

PAC currently has a presence in the Artspace Patchogue complex, an attractive, modest space on Terry Street in Patchogue Village. But a half mile away in East Patchogue, a one-acre parcel with two buildings, a house, and a former maintenance unit for boats behind it is now targeted for a $3.5 million cultural arts center. The new headquarters at 312 Montauk Highway East Main Street would lift PAC’s offerings to new heights with more exhibit space property that extends to the LIRR tracks and adds allure to the business district.

Rechler Equity Partners donated the space to Brookhaven Town, which then gifted the property via lease to PAC. Suffolk County’s largesse has included $800,000 to aid the project via a Jump Smart grant.

The $2 million state money is from Dormitory Authority funding, Giacummo said, adding it would take a while for the state to bundle it into a bond. “It’s only for construction,” she said. “The $800,000 Suffolk County money is also for construction but for engineering costs too.”

Devlin said they were hoping the project would start early 2025.

Across the street from Rechler’s $47 million revitalization project underway for new housing, retail, and office space, both projects will herald a new era for that area, which has long been fighting to upgrade its look. Focus East Patchogue successfully fought to have a derelict movie theater taken down at the corner of Avery Avenue in 2011 when then Brookhaven Town supervisor Mark Lesko banged the gavel at a town board meeting to start eminent domain proceedings.

PAC’s journey, which added MoCA L.I. Museum of Contemporary Art Long Island along the way to its name has been enthusiastic and steadfast from the beginning.

When the call went out, “We initially started meeting in Kelleen Guyer’s kitchen in 2008,” said Giacummo. “Kelleen sought to bring people together. She was the glue and had an extensive background in marketing and press.” The group also met at village hall, Thomas and Karen Ferb’s home, Blue Point Brewery, and eventually the storefront that presented itself at Artspace.

Right now, an RFP is out for architects to decide whether to renovate the buildings including the late 1800’s house and the two-story garage in the rear, or knock down both for a new building.

“We haven’t made our final decision,” said Devlin. “It might be more cost-effective to renovate the two buildings. However, if we find structural issues, knocking them down might be more cost-effective. It’s 50/50, and some experts feel renovating the buildings would be the way to go.”

There were historical details, Devlin said, but only in the vestibule: a stained glass window and a beautiful original wood banister. “Its last use was a dentist’s office,” Devlin said of the house. “A lot of the rooms have been gutted.”

The 3,500-square-foot house, and the 2,500-square-foot back garage, sit on about an acre of property.

“We’d have more exhibits and education space,” Giacummo said. We don’t have that much use right now. But also performance space would be added,” and “we’ve had a lot of requests for workshops.”

Cino said they were looking forward to adding “white space” (a malleable or moveable area) and gallery space. “Also, we’re working on a permanent collection,” he said. “We’ve not had a space to store work.” There were promises for several pieces; Giacummo said they would start with a dozen.

They aim to raise $4 million more, which would accomplish their mission with finesse. Devlin said potential investors were already lined up.

“We’ll have a capital project for things like lighting and furniture and will be planning fundraising events,” Giacummo said.