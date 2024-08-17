Ocean Beach Community Fund Dance Rocks Community House

RAISING THE ROOF and funds for the playground too as OB Chamber of Commerce gives the big check.

The Ocean Beach Community Fund hosted its annual fundraising gala on the evening of August 3. Over 100 attendees danced and mingled at the Ocean Beach community house despite a storm raging outside.

“The music was great and the rain stayed outside!” said the organization’s co-president Holly Etlin. “We want to thank everyone who supported the Community Fund.”

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the event was moved from the Ocean Beach Youth Group’s Windswept building to the community house. Attendees enjoyed the outdoor deck and its raw bar for the first couple of hours before winds started whipping and rain rolled in off the bay.

Inside the theme was “Beach Bash,” with partygoers donning white and neon blue attire. The headlining music act was Winston Irie and the Selective Security Band, a Long Island-based reggae group. DJ Fi-Ra, or Ira Zahler, spun tunes between the band’s sets. The dance floor was full throughout the evening as bidders enjoyed a silent auction, and The Dunes in Ocean Beach staff served food and drinks.

The Ocean Beach Community Fund raises money to support large-scale improvement projects in the village without utilizing any tax money. The community house was renovated through the Fund’s efforts several years ago, and currently the village’s playground is being renovated. The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce presented a $7,230 check to the Fund’s board using money raised at its Top Toque cooking competition, organized by co-president Scott Hirsch in June.

“It takes a village!” added OBCF co-chairperson Susan Cafuoco.

The Fund has additional concerts and events planned throughout the season. Information can be found at www.oceanbeachcommunityfund.org.