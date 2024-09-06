Riverhead Building Supply Comes Back for “Building on the Beach,” Part II

John Wells and Grace Ingram of Riverhead Building Supply at the inaugural “Building on the Beach” event on Fire Island in 2023.

Riverhead Building Supply’s inaugural tradeshow last year in Ocean Beach was a great success; a sequel only made sense. So, the events will return to our shores on Friday, September 13, from 2-6 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Community House.

“We had so much fun the last time we thought we’d do it all again,” said Outside Sales Representative John Wells with his signature bright smile.

Wells is a familiar face in the Fire Island communities. He visits frequently to check on materials being used at job sites.

“The product still needs service after it is purchased and installed,” he responded matter-of-factly. “Products get wear and tear out here.”

The 2024 “Building on the Beach” installment expands on the idea and is slightly tweaked from last year’s first run, beginning a little later in the afternoon.

“Last year was great for the Fire Island contractors that we needed to reach,” said Wells’ colleague, Marketing Director Grace Ingram. “Contractors are so busy on Fire Island. They didn’t have time to attend mainland tradeshows, so we brought the tradeshow to them, inviting company representatives to learn about new exterior products for coastal areas.

We look forward to seeing them again but want to reach more homeowners this time to see the best products that work on the beach.”

Ingram explained that the Building on the Beach is a “low-pressure” environment for Fire Island homeowners.

“No sales transactions are going on that day,” Ingram continued. “The representative is there to help answer your questions. Maybe you will take home a sample or a brochure. They provide information that you can consider for your next house project.”

Founded by the Goodale family in 1948, Riverhead Building Supply began as a single lumberyard on Ostrander Ave. in Riverhead. With the Goodales still very much involved with the company, it has expanded over the decades to 13 stores and showrooms on Long Island, with a significant presence in the Hamptons and the North Shore in locations like Port Jefferson Station or Mineola in Nassau County.

At Building on the Beach, expect to see favorite vendors like JamesHardie, Versatex, IPE, Marvin, and Anderson come back again. However, we also expect an expanded presence from Lakeville Kitchen & Bath, which was remembered by us and others who visited their booth in 2023. Their freezer bag giveaways may have helped this along a little, but their exquisite countertop and cabinetry are what left a lasting impression. Since last year’s show, Lakeville has joined Riverhead Building Supply’s company, and both entities are stronger for it.

With over 75 years in the business, Riverhead Building Supply still offers the personal touch of a standalone lumber yard while offering the price power one expects from a big-box store.

“We have a large inventory but are very particular about our product selection and vet every product before stocking it, Ingram added. “Our size allows us the clout of buying benefits, and our fleet of trucks delivering all over Long Island promptly––including the Bay

Shore, Sayville, and Patchogue freight terminals. Yet we are also in a position to educate the customers on our products as no big box store can. Yes, we service professional builders, but we also cater to DIY projects and the couple who walks in looking to put new brass numbers on their house.”

Fire Islanders east of the Sunken Forest need not miss out; Riverhead Building Supply is planning a second event on October 4 in Fire Island Pines at Whyte Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. So, let’s continue to build and maintain our sand castles better.