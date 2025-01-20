Newspaper cover

Communities

Surfer Found Dead at Gilgo Beach Over the Weekend

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Search For Clues Continues In Long Island Serial Murders
An aerial view of the area near Gilgo Beach where the surfer was found over the weekend.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A good Samaritan discovered an unresponsive male surfer on Sunday afternoon, January 19. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded to the call at approximately 2:20 p.m., and he was pulled  to shore. Officers performed CPR and then arranged ambulance transport of the individual to Good Samaritan University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The surfer has been identified as Jack Shapiro, age 54. He had been a resident of Holbrook. Shapiro’s exact cause of death is still to be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SCPD detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392.

