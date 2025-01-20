Surfer Found Dead at Gilgo Beach Over the Weekend

An aerial view of the area near Gilgo Beach where the surfer was found over the weekend.

A good Samaritan discovered an unresponsive male surfer on Sunday afternoon, January 19. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded to the call at approximately 2:20 p.m., and he was pulled to shore. Officers performed CPR and then arranged ambulance transport of the individual to Good Samaritan University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The surfer has been identified as Jack Shapiro, age 54. He had been a resident of Holbrook. Shapiro’s exact cause of death is still to be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.