Ocean Beach Restaurants Receive Violation Tickets for Menu Signage

STICKERS AS A LAST RESORT: Stickers used to obscure a beer/liquor logo printed on the menu chalkboard are employed as a quick fix by The Last Resort Bar & Grill to stay in compliance with the new signage ordinance.

Over the weekend of June 28, seven bar restaurants in Ocean Beach Village received summonses for violating a new signage ordinance, which prohibits logos of beer or beverage companies from being visible on sidewalk menu chalkboards.

There are three pizza places, three candy & ice cream parlors, three grocery markets, and 12 dining establishments all within a one-mile radius of the Fire Island incorporated village, and most of the bars. Two are owned and operated by Ocean Beach Village trustees. Some of the establishments that received tickets were Housers Bar, Island Mermaid, and The Last Resort Bat & Grill.

The local law, which is an update to an existing code ordinance, was passed by the Ocean Beach Village Board of Trustees on January 11, 2025. All board members voted aye, except Mayor James Mallott, who was absent.

The portion of the law in question references “portable signs,” also known as sandwich boards. These A-frame signs, often made with a chalkboard or whiteboard, are utilized to advertise daily specials. The new language reads:

“Each business shall be permitted to erect up to one portable sign, provided it is entirely within the property of the business, contains only hand-drawn text and/or illustration, contains no moving, fluttering, flashing, animated, illuminated, or electronic elements, does not advertise the names of other businesses, and does not exceed three feet in height, two feet in width, or two feet in depth.”

Most of the sandwich board signs used by Ocean establishments are giveaways from distributors representing beverage companies that sell soft drinks, beer, or hard liquor.

“The [Village] created a new law, and we were not following it,” said proprietor Jon Rondazzo. “I took my sign out back, spray painted it, and the problem was fixed in five minutes. While I wish we had been talked to about it first, it’s our job to follow the law. We will go to court and do what has to be done.”