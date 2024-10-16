The Cosmic Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS)

The C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) Comet, visible in Long Island and Tri-State skies after October 10, has generated much interest, and rightfully so. It is the brightest comet to pass through in over a decade. Here are some basics to understand the phenomenon, what to expect, and the best chances to view success.

WHAT IS IT? “Tsachinshan is Chinese for “purple mountain.” C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) was first recorded in 2023 by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China. In layman’s terms, a comet is space debris composed of dust, rock, and ice. As they approach the sun, they emit hot gasses, forming the “tail” often associated with its unique appearance. NASA says it originates from the Oort Cloud surrounding our solar system and will come within 44 million miles of Earth.

HOW LONG IS IT HERE? It is expected to be visible to the naked eye, binoculars, or telescope most of the month, with visibility fading shortly before Halloween. C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) NPR reports that it can still be seen in weeks or months that follow, but only with professional viewing equipment.

BEST VIEWING: While a telescope or binoculars are suggested, the C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) Comet can be seen with the naked eye. Do not expect to see the object hurdling through space; it is more like freeze-frame photography, and its position will be slightly different each evening during this visit. Astronomers suggest looking west, 45 minutes to an hour after sunset on a clear night, for the best chances of viewing success.

October’s Full Hunter’s Moon will peak on Thursday, October 17, at 7:26 a.m. The Hunter’s Moon, often associated with next chapters, will also be the last supermoon of 2024. This will give us a chance for some spectacular sighting opportunities of the comet in that that timeframe if weather conditions cooperate. A blogger who calls herself Mystic Medusa also points out that if your birthday is between the dates of October 4 and November 7, C/2023, A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) will be orbiting in unity with your natal Sun, but what that means seems to have astrologers uncertain. Since the last time C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) is believed to have passed Earth is 2215 B.C., let’s give the astrologers a break; there is little raw data to go by. C/2023 A3 (Tsachinshan-ATLAS) is not expected to return for 80,000 years, so enjoy the visit while it’s here.