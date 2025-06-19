The Empire Pass: Your Ticket to Seasonal and Lifetime Exploration of New York State Parks

Whether you are exploring New York State or staying close to home, the Empire Pass can prove to be a wise investment.

Are you thinking of exploring the beautiful open spaces and preserves of countless parks this summer season? Get ready, because the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (NYSOPRHP) has your key to the outdoors: the Empire Pass. But before you begin planning and marking your calendars, you can learn more about this pass, how to obtain one, and the great benefits it offers.

Whichever destination you decide to explore, you have much to discover. Whether you plan on traveling up to the Niagara Regions’ 950-acre Beaver Island State Park, or perhaps you’ll stay within the Long Island Region to stroll through expansive 6.5 mile long stretch of Jones Beach State Park in Nassau County, or walk through the vibrant greenhouses of Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay – countless destinations are there for you.

So, what is the Empire Pass? According to New York State Parks, “The Empire Pass permits unlimited vehicle access to most facilities…” that are owned and operated by NYSOPRHP, as well as sites run by “… the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation [NYSDEC].”

You can also download the NYS Parks Explorer App to add your existing pass or purchase it digitally. All you have to do is scan it upon arrival for easy accessibility. Instead of paying the standard vehicle fee – which typically ranges from $6 to $10 dollars – present your physical or digital pass, and you’re in. Once obtained, the pass could be shared within your household, but it may only be used by one vehicle at a time when entering a park.

Various passes are available online including the 2025 Season Empire Pass, valid now through December 31, for $80. Multi-season passes can only be purchased exclusively online, by mail, or by phone, and include the 3-Season Empire Pass, valid through December 31, 2027, for $205; the 5-Season Empire Pass, valid through December 21, 2029, for $320; and lastly, the Lifetime Pass, valid through December 31, 2099, for $750 – allowing you to explore hundreds of parks for the rest of your life!

You can also become a lifetime Empire Pass member of New York State’s DEC facilities, which would allow easy access to numerous campgrounds within the Catskill mountains of New York – and the Northeast, Northwest, and Southeast Adirondacks.

If you have an Empire Pass that expired, think twice before discarding it, because you’ll receive a renewal discount if you use it again.

“Renewing online reactivates your existing pass and will automatically renew your digital copy in the NY State Parks Explorer app,” according to the New York State Parks Store. To learn more about renewals, visit the NYS Parks Store online.

Whether you choose to purchase the annual, multi-year, or lifetime pass – you are saving money. Based on blogs and online reviews, several explained that the pass “pays for itself.”

According to a NYS Parks Historic Site blog, 112,681 visitors saved money with an Empire Pass in 2024. “The Empire Pass waives the day use entry fee at most state parks. It pays for itself in eight visits and is shareable amongst a household.”

Another reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote that it’s “… well worth the entry fee, but I’d strongly advise purchasing an Empire Pass. The Empire Pass is good for parking at all NYS parks and pays for itself over multiple visits,” regarding their entry to Heckscher State Park in East Islip, New York.

Also, according to a Business Insider article, Reporter Gabbi Shaw explained that her family members are “big fans of Jones Beach… we’ve had an Empire Pass for as long as I can remember.”

New York State Parks has over 88 million annual visitors. Be part of that number: The Empire Pass can surely open up a world of adventure and exploration this summer – and for many years to come.

Memories are waiting to be made. Visit the New York State Parks Store online to order your pass today. Happy exploring!

For more information, please read through the and guidelines for use, and contact your local park or email empirepassport@parks.ny.gov with any inquiries.