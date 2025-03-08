One Dead in Bay Shore Main Street Hit and Run

In the early hours of March 8, a hit-and-run crash took place on Main Street Suffolk in Bay Shore, killing a pedestrian. County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

An adult male was attempting to cross Main Street, near Shore Lane, at approximately 2:10 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man’s whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a small to mid-size dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.